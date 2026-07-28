Premiere of the year on Netflix: "José Mourinho: The Special One" documentary

The documentary "José Mourinho: The Special One", dedicated to the life and eventful career of one of the most sensational and successful coaches in modern football history, will be released on the Netflix platform on August 11. This was announced on the media service's official social media page.

Zamin.uz presents details about this exclusive project, eagerly awaited by millions of football fans, and the legendary stars who participated in it.

1. Interviews with famous legends and unknown behind-the-scenes secrets

According to the project creators, the film reveals the most interesting episodes of Mourinho's career previously unknown to the public, dressing room secrets, and the real reasons behind sensational scandals.

Most notably, the greatest representatives of world football who worked with the Portuguese coach and played against him share exclusive interviews in the picture.

Legendary players and coaches who participated in the film: Sir Alex Ferguson, John Terry, Iker Casillas, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Didier Drogba, Marcelo, Samuel Eto'o, Javier Zanetti, Frank Lampard, and Petr Čech.

The film details José's brightest triumphs at Porto, Chelsea, Inter, and Real Madrid, his "psychological wars" with the media, and how he earned his famous "The Special One" nickname.

Key facts about the film "José Mourinho: The Special One"

Aspect / Criterion Details Film title "José Mourinho: The Special One" Streaming platform Netflix Release date August 11 Main theme Mourinho's career, secrets, scandals, and achievements Featured stars Ferguson, Terry, Casillas, Ibrahimović, Drogba, and others José Mourinho's current club Real Madrid (Contract until June 2029)

2. Mourinho's sensational return to Madrid

For context, José Mourinho recently returned to the spotlight of world football. On June 11, 2026, Real Madrid officially announced the appointment of the Portuguese specialist as head coach once again.

This strategic contract is intended until June 2029, and the "Royal Club" aims to begin a new victorious era under Mourinho's leadership.

This documentary about José Mourinho is becoming one of the most anticipated premieres of the year not only for his fans, but for the entire football community.

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