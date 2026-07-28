Hannah Hampton extends contract with Chelsea

·39·Sport
Hannah Hampton extends contract with Chelsea

England national team goalkeeper Hannah Hampton has committed her future to Chelsea, signing a new two-year contract with the club. According to Goal.com, this agreement has been a crucial step for the London club amidst a transitional period and fan concerns, ensuring she will remain in west London until the summer of 2028. This was reported by Goal.com reported .

The player's previous contract was set to expire at the end of the current season. Following some difficulties in the 2025–2026 campaign, securing a new deal with the 25-year-old shot-stopper was one of the club's top priorities. Having moved to Chelsea from Aston Villa in 2023, the goalkeeper quickly established herself as one of the most reliable custodians in world football.

Stability and new objectives

Hannah Hampton's retention provides the necessary stability for a team undergoing significant changes. In an interview with the club's official website, the player made no secret of her delight with the decision, emphasizing that Chelsea is her dream club in England.

Recalling that her move from the Midlands to London was her first time living away from her parents, the goalkeeper noted that the environment at the club helped her feel right at home. She stated that she will continue to grow not only as a player but also as a person, giving her all to return the team to its former heights of success.

Trophies and personal achievements

Since arriving in west London, Hannah Hampton has won five major trophies. These include an unbeaten domestic treble in the 2024–2025 season and the WSL Golden Glove awards. Furthermore, her stellar performances on the international stage and for the national team were duly recognized when she was awarded the prestigious Yashin Trophy at the Ballon d'Or ceremony last year.

Despite certain media reports and difficulties, Hannah has never let her level of play on the pitch drop. She joins national team teammates Lucy Bronze and Aggie Beever-Jones in extending her contract.

ChelseaHannah HamptonEnglandFootballTransfer
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