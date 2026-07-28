AC Milan Transfer Market: Matias Soule Considered as Option

As one of the leading clubs in Italian Serie A, AC Milan is actively exploring the transfer market to strengthen its attacking department. According to Matteo Moretto, Roma recently offered its talented winger Matias Soule to the Milan management. Born in 2003 with a contract running until 2029, the future of the Argentine player remains uncertain. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

For several weeks, Milan has been looking for a left-footed player who can operate behind the striker, pose a threat to the opponent's goal, and provide assists. Initially, the team attempted to sign Genk's Kos Karetsas, but after the young Greek talent chose Borussia Dortmund, the Rossoneri were forced to consider alternative options. Former Juventus and Frosinone player Matias Soule is recognized as one such candidate.

Roma's Demands and Transfer Price

The Roma management has placed Matias Soule on the transfer market, with the asking price set at 35 million euros. Notably, this amount is identical to the fee Dortmund paid for Karetsas. The Giallorossi had signed him in 2024 from Juventus for 25.6 million euros plus 4 million euros in bonuses. Additionally, the Turin club retained a 10% sell-on clause for any future transfer. The Romans aim to make a financial profit from this deal and spark an auction.

Currently, concrete offers for the Argentine player have only arrived from Saudi Arabia, specifically from Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad. On the European front, clubs like Stuttgart, Sunderland, and Fulham have only shown interest and are monitoring the situation. While this transfer is not a top priority for Milan itself, the player's name remains on their extended shortlist.

Player's Salary and Agent's Stance

Matias Soule's net annual salary is 2.5 million euros, which fully fits within Milan's financial capabilities. The club has been searching for a left-footed attacking midfielder to complement players like Christian Pulisic. However, it is worth noting that Pulisic and other key figures remain untouchable for Roma.

In an interview with Corriere dello Sport at the end of June, the player's agent, Martin Guastadisegno, firmly denied transfer rumors. According to him, reports about offers for the player are untrue and no concrete steps have been taken. The agent specifically emphasized that Soule is an important asset for Roma and such baseless rumors originating from within the club could harm the player's career.