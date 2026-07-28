Antonio Conte's Future: What Options is the Coach Considering?

It has become known that well-known specialist Antonio Conte will not take over the Italian national team in the near future. Goal.com reports that the leadership of the country's Olympic Committee and Football Federation preferred other candidates for the head coach position, and there were no negotiations between the parties. Earlier, reports circulated that Conte was ready to continue his career in the national team, but the situation did not end as expected. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

After the Italy national team option was closed, the experienced coach is forced to change his plans. Currently unemployed, Conte is in no rush and will not accept the first offer that comes his way. His last job was at Napoli, where he won the Serie A title and the Italian Super Cup. Following this, the coach's high level was once again confirmed.

Financial Offers and Future Plans

It became known that lucrative offers from Qatari or Saudi investors did not interest Antonio Conte. The specialist does not want to move to Asian championships. His main goal is to manage one of the top clubs in Europe, in particular, to return to the English Premier League or Serie A.

Antonio Conte is generally one of those coaches who prefers to take over a team starting from pre-season training camps. He understands that his stint at Tottenham was an exception, but modern football demands are changing. Therefore, he has stated that he is ready for a new challenge even in the middle of the season if a favorable offer comes along.

Possibility of Returning to Juventus

According to press reports, Antonio Conte's future return to Juventus is not ruled out. The Turin club is a familiar home for him. Much water has flowed under the bridge since his sensational departure in 2014, and the club's management has changed. It is speculated that if an offer comes from the Bianconeri, the coach will not turn down this opportunity.

At present, the coaching staffs of leading teams in Serie A and other top European leagues are occupied. Conte is continuing to work on himself without rushing. He is spending this break period enriching his knowledge, restoring physical and mental energy, and studying modern football trends. The specialist himself believes that a worthy offer will come and emphasized that he will be even stronger upon returning to the pitch.