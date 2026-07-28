1. "They might commit murder on the pitch": The professor's ironic address

After the appointment of legendary player and coach Andrea Pirlo as head coach of the Italian national team was canceled, LUISS University Professor Alessandro Orsini published a sarcastic post on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

Pirlo's candidacy had been withdrawn due to a controversy surrounding commercial relations with the Russian betting company "Fonbet".

From Alessandro Orsini's social media post: "After Pirlo was removed from his post, two names remain for the position of Italy national team coach: recently dismissed former Ukrainian army chief Syrsky or Ukrainian secret services chief Budanov. The only problem is that they might commit murder on the pitch. And Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is pondering her next steps to disgrace Italians."

Key facts on the Italian national team scandal and the professor's sarcasm

Aspect / Criterion Details At the center of the scandal The position of head coach of the Italian national team Rejected candidate Andrea Pirlo (due to a contract with a Russian betting company) Resignations Technical Director Paolo Maldini left the national team Position of the Sports Minister Andrea Abodi stated that Pirlo needs to "get his conscience in order" Author of the criticism LUISS sociology professor Alessandro Orsini

2. The departure of Andrea Pirlo and Paolo Maldini: Political pressure in Italian football

Recall that Andrea Pirlo was actually supposed to manage the Italian national team. However, after it was revealed that he had cooperated with the Russian betting company "Fonbet", his appointment was canceled following objections from the public and politicians.

Following this scandal, another legend of Italian football — national team technical director Paolo Maldini — also left his post. Later, Italian Sports Minister Andrea Abodi emphasized in a statement to the media that Pirlo "must first get his conscience in order".

Such controversies surrounding Italian football and the politicization of sports are causing heated discussions among fans.

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