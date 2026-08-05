Cristian Chivu Discusses Milan Derby Draw And Team's Condition

After the draw in the Milan derby held in Perth, Australia, the coach of the Italian champions, Cristian Chivu, gave an interview to Sky Sport. According to FcInter1908.it, the match was a friendly during pre-season, and neither team had yet reached peak form. Goal.com reports .

The coach stressed that players would try to give their all despite physical fatigue in August friendly matches, while emphasizing that his players' health was more important than the quality of the game. At the end of the derby, the main focus was on ensuring that no players had suffered injuries.

Bisseck's injury and confidence in the young players

During the match, defender Yann Bisseck suffered a serious blow to the head, raising concerns among the coaching staff. According to Cristian Chivu, Bisseck took a hard hit to the head and is therefore being monitored by doctors.

At the same time, the coach discussed the performances of young talents Pio and Bonny, noting that they had already proved their worth last season. They showed that they deserved to be part of the Italian champions and were making a major contribution to the team.

Pavard and the condition of the other players

Responding to questions from the media about Benjamin Pavard's condition, Cristian Chivu said he was satisfied with the efforts of the players currently in the squad. The coach stressed that he was completely satisfied with the work of the defenders available to him.

«I am talking about Pavard, Bisseck, Bastoni and Carlos, the players who are here now. We have only four defenders, and they are working brilliantly and giving everything they have,» Chivu said on Sky Sport.

In conclusion, the coach made no secret of his satisfaction at having managed to give all the players sufficient playing time. Regardless of the friendly's result, the main objective remains to complete pre-season preparations safely and effectively.