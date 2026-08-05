An Emotional “Father-Daughter” Duet by Farhod Saidov and Shahlo Mahmudova (video)

Singers Farhod Saidov and Shahlo Mahmudova have presented a new musical work to their fans. The artists’ duet, titled “Father-Daughter,” was released on the YouTube platform on 2 August. The song quickly attracted listeners’ attention and has been viewed nearly 40 thousand times so far.

The song “Father-Daughter” celebrates the love, sincerity and unbreakable bond between a father and child. It expressively conveys every father’s boundless love and care for his daughter, as well as his wish to see his child happy.

The harmonious performance by Farhod Saidov and Shahlo Mahmudova gives the song a special spirit. The composition brings together the sincere feelings in a father’s heart and the daughter’s love and gratitude toward her father.

As listeners hear the song, they may involuntarily recall their own fathers and loved ones, as well as memories of childhood. In this sense, “Father-Daughter” is not only a musical work, but also a heartfelt song that encourages people to cherish the love between fathers and children.

Both the lyrics and music of the song were created by Umidjon Shoimqulov.