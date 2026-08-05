Microsoft Changes RAM Recommendation for Windows 11 Gaming PCs

·48·Technology
Microsoft Changes RAM Recommendation for Windows 11 Gaming PCs

Microsoft has removed the 32 GB RAM requirement for modern gaming PCs from its official website as the optimal amount of RAM. The change has attracted the attention of many technology enthusiasts and experts, as it may signal shifts in the overall RAM market and the company’s strategy. Ixbt.com reports this.

According to ixbt.com and Windows Latest, the issue concerns an article originally published in the Windows Learn Center. It stated that 32 GB of RAM was the most suitable and worry-free configuration for fans of modern AAA games, users who run many applications in the background, and those who want to install various mods.

Why did the recommended page disappear?

The page hosting this guide has now been completely removed. When users try to open it, they are automatically redirected to the section’s home page. This suggests that Microsoft is reconsidering its position.

Experts believe the decision was prompted by rising prices for DDR4 and DDR5 RAM modules on the global market. As prices increase, computer and laptop manufacturers are returning to entry-level models with 8 GB of RAM.

New Market Trends

Surprisingly, Microsoft itself has joined this shift. Some base versions of the recently introduced Surface Pro 12, Surface Laptop 13, and Surface Laptop for Business were released with 8 GB of RAM.

At the same time, Microsoft is taking steps to reduce operating system resource usage. The company previously announced that it would deeply optimize Windows 11 to reduce its RAM requirements. This is particularly important for owners of devices with 8 GB of RAM.

MicrosoftWindows 11RAMGaming PCsTechnology
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