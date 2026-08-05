Dinamo leader Anvarjon Hojimirzayev has been named the Uzbekistan Super League's best player for July. The Samarkand club's striker scored five goals in three matches during the month, edging out strong competition for the award.

His achievement was more than just a run of goals: in July, Hojimirzayev averaged 1.67 goals per game. That efficiency enabled him to finish ahead of several of the Super League's leading players.

Five goals in three matches

Hojimirzayev played in three Super League matches for Dinamo in July and scored five goals.

The result shows that the striker not only made the most of his chances but was also a decisive figure in the Samarkand side's attack. Five goals in relation to the number of matches is an outstanding figure even for the championship's top forwards.

Hojimirzayev's game is not limited to finishing inside the penalty area. He also influences Dinamo's play through his ability to link up attacks, hold up the ball and make late runs into the box.

He prevailed in strong competition

Four other nominees competed with Hojimirzayev for the July Player of the Month award:

Bashar Resan — Pakhtakor;

Bobur Abduxoliqov — Nasaf;

Asadbek Sobirjonov — OKMK;

Anvarjon Gofurov — Neftchi.

The presence of leaders from clubs competing for the title among the nominees underlined the high level of competition. However, Hojimirzayev's five goals in three games became the decisive argument in the voting.

Each month, the Professional Football League determines the Super League's best player, coach and goal based on expert votes.

Not 32, but 31 years old

Official records list Hojimirzayev's date of birth as 20 October 1994. This means he is currently 31 and will turn 32 in October 2026.

The fact that the footballer is producing at such a high level at this age makes his achievement even more significant. Hojimirzayev continues to threaten opposing defenses not only with pace and physical strength, but also through his experience, positioning and ability to anticipate situations.

He was also one of the Super League's main discoveries in 2024. After scoring 10 goals that season, Hojimirzayev became the highest-scoring Uzbek player in the championship.

The main pillar of Dinamo's attack

Hojimirzayev's July performance is also highly important for Dinamo. The team's attacking efficiency continues to depend largely on his movement and his ability to convert created chances.

The experienced footballer has been a leader for the Samarkand side for several seasons. His role in the team is measured by more than goals: Hojimirzayev also stands out by guiding younger players and taking responsibility in important moments.

His five goals in July were the clearest expression of that influence.

The main task now is to maintain the momentum

Winning the Player of the Month award does not guarantee a result at the end of the season. However, it clearly shows the kind of form Hojimirzayev is currently in.

The striker now has two tasks ahead of him: continue his scoring streak and help Dinamo climb the league table.

The footballer who scored five goals in three games was named July's best. In the coming months, opposing defenders will have to devise a special plan to stop Hojimirzayev. Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with sports fans on Telegram or other social networks!