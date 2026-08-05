The best coach of July in Uzbekistan’s Super League has been announced, with the award going to Mirjalol Qosimov. The OKMK coach led his team to victory in all three matches during the month, finishing ahead of the other nominees.

This selection is more than just an official recognition. In July, the miners’ performances showed that Mirjalol Qosimov’s team had returned to the serious fight for trophies. The main question now is whether OKMK can maintain this momentum throughout the season.

Why was July so successful for Qosimov?

OKMK won all three of its matches in July. Across those games, the team scored 9 goals and conceded 4.

These figures show that the team not only achieved results but also played very actively in attack. Three wins in a month are a coach’s strongest argument. Given that these victories also directly affected the league table, naming Qosimov the coach of the month was a logical decision.

The competition was not easy

Mirjalol Qosimov faced serious competition in the race for the award. The nominees for July’s best coach also included:

Islom Ismoilov — Neftchi,

Roziqul Berdiyev — Nasaf,

Vadim Abramov — Dinamo

as well.

These names alone show how intense the competition was. They are coaches known in the Super League for their style, experience and results. In such circumstances, Qosimov’s first-place finish shows that his work in July received special recognition.

How high can OKMK climb in the table?

OKMK currently sit fourth in the Super League table with 25 points. This is not yet a decisive position in the title race, but it shows that the team has serious potential in the battle for the top places.

The maximum result in July gave OKMK a major boost in two ways:

first, the team moved closer to the top positions in terms of points;

second, the players’ confidence grew considerably.

Such runs usually reveal a team’s true potential as the decisive stages of the season approach. If Qosimov’s players maintain this pace, it could be a mistake to view OKMK as a team fighting only for fourth place.

What sets Qosimov apart?

Mirjalol Qosimov is regarded as one of the most experienced coaches in Uzbek football and someone who handles pressure well. His teams are usually distinguished by character, discipline and fighting spirit.

OKMK displayed these same qualities in July:

the ability to play for the result,

efficiency in attack,

avoiding dropped points in difficult moments,

remaining consistent in competition.

Most importantly, Qosimov’s team spoke this month not through dry statistics but through tangible results. Three games and three wins mean that the coach’s work was validated on the pitch.

Is the July award the beginning of a major run?

The Coach of the Month award does not always determine how the season will end. However, it shows the direction in which a particular team is moving. In OKMK’s case, the award suggests that the team is on the right path.

The miners are currently fourth. But after their July results, OKMK must be viewed differently. Qosimov’s team is becoming an increasingly dangerous force in the fight for the top places.

Turning one month of success into consistent form throughout the season will now be Qosimov’s main task.

Do you think Mirjalol Qosimov was the most deserving candidate for July’s award? Can OKMK finish the season in the top three? Leave your opinion in the comments.