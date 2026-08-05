Mirjalol Qosimov named the best: No one could stop OKMK in July

·68·Sport
Mirjalol Qosimov named the best: No one could stop OKMK in July

The best coach of July in Uzbekistan’s Super League has been announced, with the award going to Mirjalol Qosimov. The OKMK coach led his team to victory in all three matches during the month, finishing ahead of the other nominees.

This selection is more than just an official recognition. In July, the miners’ performances showed that Mirjalol Qosimov’s team had returned to the serious fight for trophies. The main question now is whether OKMK can maintain this momentum throughout the season.

Why was July so successful for Qosimov?

OKMK won all three of its matches in July. Across those games, the team scored 9 goals and conceded 4.

These figures show that the team not only achieved results but also played very actively in attack. Three wins in a month are a coach’s strongest argument. Given that these victories also directly affected the league table, naming Qosimov the coach of the month was a logical decision.

The competition was not easy

Mirjalol Qosimov faced serious competition in the race for the award. The nominees for July’s best coach also included:

as well.

These names alone show how intense the competition was. They are coaches known in the Super League for their style, experience and results. In such circumstances, Qosimov’s first-place finish shows that his work in July received special recognition.

How high can OKMK climb in the table?

OKMK currently sit fourth in the Super League table with 25 points. This is not yet a decisive position in the title race, but it shows that the team has serious potential in the battle for the top places.

The maximum result in July gave OKMK a major boost in two ways:

  • first, the team moved closer to the top positions in terms of points;

  • second, the players’ confidence grew considerably.

Such runs usually reveal a team’s true potential as the decisive stages of the season approach. If Qosimov’s players maintain this pace, it could be a mistake to view OKMK as a team fighting only for fourth place.

What sets Qosimov apart?

Mirjalol Qosimov is regarded as one of the most experienced coaches in Uzbek football and someone who handles pressure well. His teams are usually distinguished by character, discipline and fighting spirit.

OKMK displayed these same qualities in July:

  • the ability to play for the result,

  • efficiency in attack,

  • avoiding dropped points in difficult moments,

  • remaining consistent in competition.

Most importantly, Qosimov’s team spoke this month not through dry statistics but through tangible results. Three games and three wins mean that the coach’s work was validated on the pitch.

Is the July award the beginning of a major run?

The Coach of the Month award does not always determine how the season will end. However, it shows the direction in which a particular team is moving. In OKMK’s case, the award suggests that the team is on the right path.

The miners are currently fourth. But after their July results, OKMK must be viewed differently. Qosimov’s team is becoming an increasingly dangerous force in the fight for the top places.

Turning one month of success into consistent form throughout the season will now be Qosimov’s main task.

Do you think Mirjalol Qosimov was the most deserving candidate for July’s award? Can OKMK finish the season in the top three? Leave your opinion in the comments.

Mirjalol QosimovAGMKUzbekistanNeftchiNasaf
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Why Did Real Madrid Abandon the Rodri Transfer? All the DetailsWhy Did Real Madrid Abandon the Rodri Transfer? All the DetailsToday, 19:54Rodri Transfer Twist Angers Real Madrid LeadershipRodri Transfer Twist Angers Real Madrid LeadershipToday, 19:39Federico Gatti injured: defender could miss clash with InterFederico Gatti injured: defender could miss clash with InterToday, 19:36Rodri Transfer: Unexpected Turn in Spanish FootballRodri Transfer: Unexpected Turn in Spanish FootballToday, 19:15Juventus face unresolved problems at the end of the transfer windowJuventus face unresolved problems at the end of the transfer windowToday, 18:58Manchester City begins plans to revamp its midfieldManchester City begins plans to revamp its midfieldToday, 18:56
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)