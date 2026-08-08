Another major Arsenal transfer: Bruno Guimarães joins the Gunners!

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Another major Arsenal transfer: Bruno Guimarães joins the Gunners!

London club Arsenal have announced another high-profile deal of the summer transfer window. Brazil and Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimarães will continue his career with the Gunners.

Arsenal’s press service announced the news on the club’s official page on the social network X, formerly Twitter.

Transfer fee and contract details

The London club spent a significant amount on the Brazilian star. The details of the agreement between the parties are as follows:

  • Transfer fee: £75 million (€87.75 million);

  • Contract length: 5 years — until summer 2031 .

Guimarães’ statistics from last season

The experienced 28-year-old midfielder was one of the key figures in the centre of Newcastle’s midfield during the 2025/26 season:

  • Premier League: 29 appearances, 9 goals and 5 assists;

  • UEFA Champions League: 7 appearances.

Newcastle squad crisis: Key players are leaving one after another

Bruno Guimarães’ departure is not Newcastle’s first loss of the summer transfer window. The club had already been forced to part ways with two more key stars:

  1. Anthony Gordon — joined Barcelona for €80 million.

  2. Sandro Tonali — became a Tottenham player for €108 million.

Although Newcastle have made a significant financial gain from Guimarães’ transfer, the team have lost three key leaders in midfield and attack.

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ArsenalBruno GuimarãesNewcastleBarcelonaTottenham
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