London club Arsenal have made a major move in the transfer market to strengthen their midfield, signing Newcastle United star Bruno Guimarães. According to reports, the Brazilian has signed a long-term contract at the Emirates Stadium and said he is ready to write a new chapter in the club’s history, as Goal.com reports.

The transfer brings Bruno Guimarães’ four-and-a-half-year spell at Newcastle United to an end. During his time with the St James’ Park side, he made nearly 200 appearances and became one of the team’s key figures thanks to his combative style and technical ability.

A New Challenge and Major Ambitions

In his first interview with Arsenal’s press team, the 28-year-old midfielder stressed that this stage of his career is extremely important to him. According to Guimarães, the London club’s ambitions perfectly match his desire to win and lift trophies.

"I am at a stage in my life when I need exactly this kind of challenge. I want to win trophies and create history, and I am convinced that I am in the right place to achieve this," the footballer said.

A Warrior Mentality on the Pitch

Speaking to fans about his playing style and what he can bring to the team, Bruno Guimarães described himself as a true "warrior." He stressed that he will never give up on the pitch and will fight until the end in every situation.

"I can pass the ball well, I run a lot and I play like a warrior on the pitch. I never give up. I try to help the team, I am calm and composed with the ball, and I also hope to score some goals from time to time and make everyone happy," he added.

Now 28 and at the peak of his career, the footballer believes he can achieve even greater success with Arsenal. Experts expect his winning mentality and experience to benefit the London club greatly throughout the season.