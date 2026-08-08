Apple’s Legendary Mac Pro Computer Turns 20

Exactly twenty years ago, Apple unveiled the first Mac Pro desktop computer in its history. The device marked the beginning of a new era for the American technology giant, as the company used this model to complete its transition from PowerPC processors to the Intel architecture. Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the first Mac Pro became an ultimate solution that delivered unprecedented computing power for its time. The computer was built around server-grade Intel processors, significantly increasing performance.

Technical Capabilities and Performance

The top configuration featured two dual-core Xeon 5160 processors clocked at up to 3 GHz. Experts noted that, depending on the software, this hardware delivered approximately twice the performance of its predecessor, the Power Mac G5.

Users were also offered a wide range of graphics options. The base version included a GeForce 7300 GT graphics card, with upgrades available to an ATI Radeon X1900 XT or NVIDIA Quadro FX 4500. RAM could also be configured from 1 GB to 16 GB.

Design and Subsequent Changes

Interestingly, despite the transition to a new platform, Apple chose not to change the exterior design at the time. As a result, the first Mac Pro was produced in a large, sturdy case that fully retained the design of its predecessor, the Power Mac G5.

Over time, technology advanced, and the company fully transitioned to processors based on its proprietary Apple M architecture. As a result, demand for the Mac Pro, known for its large case, gradually declined, and Apple began favoring more compact Mac Studio models instead. The latest Mac Pro model was released in 2023 with the M2 Ultra chip.