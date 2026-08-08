Abduqodir Husanov’s New Salary: £100,000 a Week — How Much Is That per Year?

·143·Sport
Abduqodir Husanov’s New Salary: £100,000 a Week — How Much Is That per Year?

Abduqodir Husanov’s at Manchester City rapid rise has now been reflected in his new contract. The Uzbekistan national team defender’s financial terms improved significantly after he signed an agreement running until 2031.

According to calculations from public sources, the 22-year-old’s weekly salary has reached around £100,000. However, there is an important discrepancy in these figures: different salary databases provide inconsistent information on bonuses.

City keep Husanov until 2031

Manchester City officially announced on 25 July that it had Abduqodir Husanov signed a new five-year contract. The new deal keeps the footballer at the club until 2031.

His previous contract was due to expire in 2029. The club rewarding him with a new long-term agreement two years early shows how quickly the defender’s status has changed within the team.

Husanov joined City from Lens in January 2025 and made 47 appearances during his first 18 months. In the second half of the 2025/26 season, he became one of the main centre-back partnerships alongside Marc Guéhi and also played an important role in the FA Cup and League Cup finals.

£100,000 a week — £5.2 million a year

Capology, a portal that tracks footballers’ salaries, estimates Husanov’s approximate basic salary under the new deal at £100,000a week, or £5.2 million per season.

Importantly, Capology lists this amount as a fixed gross salary excluding bonuses. The portal itself notes that footballers’ salaries are not officially disclosed by clubs and that its figures are estimates based on public sources and calculations.

If this estimate is accurate, Husanov earns:

— £5.2 million a year;

— an average of £433,000 a month;

— around £100,000 a week.

This figure does not include potential performance-related bonuses.

Sources differ on bonuses

The figures should be treated with caution here.

SalaryLeaks gives different information: according to its calculations, Husanov’s guaranteed basic salary is £75,000 a week, or £3.9 million a year, while performance-related bonuses could add up to £1.3 million.

Under this version, the footballer’s total annual income is £5.2 million, while his maximum weekly payment is approximately £100,000.

Therefore, the formula reported in some articles — “£100,000 basic salary plus another £25,000 in bonuses” — has not yet been consistently confirmed by reliable public sources.

Manchester City has officially confirmed the length of the new contract but has not disclosed the amount of the player’s salary or bonuses.

Has his salary nearly doubled in one year?

When Husanov first joined City, Capology’s previous estimates put his weekly salary at around £50,000. If the new estimate is £100,000, it means his guaranteed income has doubled in a short period.

The reason for this rise is also clear.

After a difficult initial period in England, Husanov established himself in the fight for a place in the starting XI. Manchester City also named him among the finalists for its 2025/26 Player of the Season award.

The club’s sporting director, Hugo Viana, said the Uzbekistan defender has all the qualities required to become a world-class centre-back.

City are not paying Husanov only for today

The most important aspect of the new contract is not the salary itself.

Husanov is still only 22, and City have tied him down until 2031. This means the club sees him as one of the key players in its long-term project under Enzo Maresca.

When he arrived in England in January 2025, he became the first Uzbek footballer in the Premier League. Just a year and a half later, the club offered him a new five-year contract.

Husanov’s task is now even greater: to justify the new contract and higher salary with consistent performances on the pitch.

For now, the most reliable conclusion is that public sources estimate his new income at around £5.2 million a year . However, the figure of £6.5 million including bonuses has not been confirmed by the club.

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Abduqodir HusanovManchester CityUzbekistanLensMarc Guéhi
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