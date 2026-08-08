Juventus goalkeeper crisis intensifies

The defeat to Inter in the Derby d’Italia held in Perth, Australia, Juventus once again exposed how serious the goalkeeper problem at the club is. According to Goal.com, the team had performed reliably in its preseason matches but repeated its old mistakes in the latest game, causing serious concern among the coaching staff. This is what Goal.com reports.

With only a few weeks remaining before the start of the new Serie A season, the Turin club considers securing its first-choice goalkeeper the top priority in the transfer market. After keeping clean sheets against Basel, Standard Liège, Nice and Chelsea in previous friendlies, Juventus’ defense revealed its weaknesses against Inter.

Di Gregorio’s errors and past problems

The two goals conceded against Inter prompted justified criticism of Michele Di Gregorio’s performance. His uncertain attempt to save the shot for the second goal, in particular, recalled his mistakes from last season. Fans are still said to remember his shaky displays against Inter at San Siro and against Como at Allianz Stadium.

The squad currently includes Michele Di Gregorio, Mattia Perin and Pinsoglio. However, the situation is becoming even more complicated because the backup goalkeepers’ contracts expire in a year, while Di Gregorio, whose deal runs until 2029, has failed to justify the confidence of the management and coaching staff.

Transfer-market difficulties and new candidates

Despite the transfer window closing soon, Juventus still has no clear solution to the problem. Experienced goalkeepers such as Alisson and Emiliano Martínez, who were considered the main targets, have slipped away, while other options such as Vicario do not fully satisfy the club’s management.

According to the latest reports, the possibility of Paris Saint-Germain signing Parma’s goalkeeper and then sending him to Turin on loan is being discussed. However, experts question whether bringing in a loanee for such an important position would be the right decision.