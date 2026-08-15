Ferran Torres Joins Paris Club: Barcelona Sell the Forward

Paris Saint-Germain have completed another major transfer to strengthen their attack. According to Goal.com, the Paris club have signed Barcelona forward Ferran Torres. The transfer fee is approximately €50 million, and the Catalan club gladly accepted the offer. The report states.

Transfer Details and Contract

The player's attacking role and personal desire played an important part in completing the deal so quickly. The Spanish forward had reportedly already reached an agreement with the Paris club over the terms of his contract. The French side aim to make him one of their leading attacking players.

The length of the player's existing contract also affected his transfer fee. His deal with Barcelona was due to expire on June 30, 2027. This factor allowed the Paris Saint-Germain management to keep the price at an acceptable level.

A Beneficial Deal for Barcelona and PSG

The Catalan club made a financial profit from the transfer. Although the team lost one of its forwards, it secured substantial funds to use for signing other players in the transfer market, helping to ensure financial stability.

For the Paris club, the transfer was another step toward adding quality and versatility to the squad. The management aim to increase competition in attack, and Torres's arrival will be important in implementing the coach's plans.

Ferran Torres is considered one of the forwards who have already made their mark on the international stage. Fans are eagerly anticipating his debut and performances with his new team.