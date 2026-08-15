Alan Smith Predicts Two-Team Race in the Premier League

The upcoming Premier League season is expected to become another fierce title race between two leading teams — Arsenal and Manchester City. According to former Arsenal forward Alan Smith, the reigning champions will retain the advantage amid managerial changes at other rival clubs. Goal.com reports .

In an interview with MetroviaBestBettingSites.co.uk, Alan Smith stressed that changes among the rivals will not undermine the dominance of the leading duo. The team managed by Mikel Arteta has strengthened its squad further after last season’s success and has once again become the main contender.

The Main Title Race

According to Smith, the main battle for the championship will again be contested between two clubs. “I see Manchester City as Arsenal’s main rival,” said the former footballer. In his view, the arrival of a new manager at City raises some questions, but the club will remain the main threat.

At the same time, the expected changes in Manchester City’s squad and the departure of key players could have a significant impact on the team. The departures of experienced footballers such as John Stones, Bernardo Silva and Nathan Aké, along with Rodri’s possible move to Barcelona, could influence the title race.

Prediction for the Top Five in the League Table

In his final predictions, the expert also selected the top five and allocated places in the European competition spots. He believes Arsenal will retain the title, while Manchester City will finish second.

Speaking about the rest of the top five, Alan Smith named the following teams:

Manchester United — third place

Liverpool — fourth place

Chelsea — fifth place

Smith also expects Chelsea, managed by Xabi Alonso, to achieve a much better result than last season. Aston Villa were identified as the main contenders for sixth place.