First Foldable iPhone Sales May Initially Launch in Just One Market

·29·Technology
First Foldable iPhone Sales May Initially Launch in Just One Market

Apple is preparing to unveil the first foldable iPhone in its history to the public on September 8 next year, alongside smartphones from the new iPhone 18 lineup. However, according to ixbt.com, the launch of this highly anticipated gadget is expected to be delayed due to technical and logistical issues. The situation is sparking considerable discussion among Apple fans worldwide and across the technology market, as the company had fallen somewhat behind major competitors in the foldable-screen segment. Ixbt.com reports .

According to sources in the supply chain, Apple engineers and managers are currently facing three major challenges at once: disruptions in component deliveries, the process of testing mass-produced devices, and the issue of determining pricing. These factors could prevent the product from launching simultaneously in global markets.

Limited Geography and Pricing

Major carriers and retail chains in Australia have already confirmed that foldable iPhone models will not go on sale at the same time as the company’s traditional smartphone lineup. At the initial stage, Apple plans to release a limited batch of devices exclusively in the US market. Only afterward does the company intend to gradually expand availability, including to the Chinese market.

Buyers in other countries, such as Australia, will have to wait several more months to purchase the new flagship. Although the device’s official price has not yet been disclosed, experts estimate that its production cost will be high. Due to the expense of the foldable display and other complex components, the new smartphone is expected to cost significantly more than current Apple models.

Expected to Cost More Than Competitors

In particular, forecasts for the Australian market suggest that this foldable device could cost approximately $700 more than the Samsung Galaxy Fold 8, which features 256 GB of storage and sells for $3,000. This would make Apple’s gadget one of the most expensive mass-produced smartphones on the market.

The company is paying special attention to testing to ensure the durability of the foldable display and provide users with an excellent experience. For this reason, an initial shortage and a high pricing strategy are said to be inevitable. Following the September presentation, official information is expected on when the device will reach international markets and what its exact prices will be.

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