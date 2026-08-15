Tests to Catch the Starship Spacecraft Using the Mechazilla Tower Begin

·27·Technology
Tests to Catch the Starship Spacecraft Using the Mechazilla Tower Begin

SpaceX has changed the schedule for the next test flight of its massive Starship spacecraft, Flight 14. According to Ixbt.com, the company initially planned to launch at the end of August but is now targeting early September, based on its latest statements. NASA chief Jared Isaacman has also pointed to this timeframe. The important test is expected to launch from the Starbase spaceport in Texas and is regarded as one of the most critical stages of the entire program, according to Ixbt.com reports.

The flight’s main technological innovation is that, for the first time in history, SpaceX will attempt to catch the Starship’s upper stage returning from space directly with the Mechazilla launch tower. If this complex operation succeeds, it will be a major scientific and engineering achievement in rocket recovery and reuse. In the future, this approach could sharply reduce the cost of spaceflight and significantly accelerate preparation procedures.

Launching Starlink V3 Satellites Into Orbit

Another important objective of Flight 14 is to deliver next-generation hardware into space. According to the report, the first batch of upgraded Starlink V3 satellites is expected to be successfully deployed into orbit during the flight. These spacecraft represent the next stage of SpaceX’s internet network constellation and are expected to significantly improve network capacity and communication quality.

No exact launch date has been announced yet. Experts say the launch time will depend directly on the rocket’s full technical readiness and the special permits issued by the relevant government agencies. SpaceX engineers are working intensively to complete the final preparations, and the test is expected to open a new chapter for the entire space industry.

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