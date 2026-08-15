Apple Warns iPhone and Mac Users About Dangerous Cyberattacks

Apple has begun sending special security alerts to iPhone, iPad, and Mac owners worldwide. According to ixbt.com, the notifications were sent to users in 110 countries where attempts to secretly access devices using spyware had been detected. This was reported by Ixbt.com.

Experts say such attack tools are typically used in special operations linked to government agencies, enabling the theft of users’ personal data and full control of their gadgets. So far, Apple has warned customers in more than 150 countries about similar threats.

Security Measures and the Notification System

Company representatives explained that the warning appears directly on the locked section of the iPhone screen. Recommendations on security measures and protecting personal data are also sent by email and displayed when users attempt to sign in to their accounts.

To improve information security, Apple has fundamentally redesigned its notification interface. This allows users to receive detailed information about the detected threat and quickly take the necessary steps to protect themselves from the attack.

Research and the Scale of Commercial Spyware

In recent years, the spread of commercially developed spyware has increased sharply. These malicious programs exploit vulnerabilities to infiltrate a victim’s device without requiring any additional action, turning it into a surveillance tool.

However, while strictly adhering to its privacy policy, Apple is currently refraining from disclosing details of specific cyberattacks. The company has also provided no official information about who is behind these covert operations.