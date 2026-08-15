Mikel Arteta announces his final decision on his future at «Arsenal»

·55·Sport
Mikel Arteta announces his final decision on his future at «Arsenal»

Mikel Arteta, head coach of London club «Arsenal», has provided full clarity on his future with the team and the issue of a new contract ahead of the headline clash in the FA Community Shield.

The 44-year-old Spanish coach's current contract with the «Gunners» runs until the summer of 2027, while the parties had temporarily postponed formal negotiations over a new deal due to the summer transfer window. In an interview with ESPN, the coach responded firmly to the various concerns that had emerged in this regard.

«We will resolve this issue as soon as the opportunity arises»

Arteta firmly emphasized that he is completely satisfied with his work at the London club and has no intention of leaving:

«The fans and the management have absolutely no reason to worry about this, because my only desire is to stay here. I am very happy at «Arsenal». I am grateful to be working every day with my colleagues and players.

As soon as the right moment and opportunity arise, we will easily resolve the contract issue. Everything is very simple».

«There are other, more important tasks at the moment»

The Spanish coach explained that formalizing the contract is not currently the club's top priority:

«In football, daily and more important priorities always arise. We are approaching this matter calmly with the club, and the length of the contract will not cause any problems.

My desire is to continue in London. My attitude toward the club and the project has not changed in the slightest. Therefore, all issues will be resolved in due time and naturally».

Ahead of the Super Cup clash against «Manchester Siti»

The Londoners are entering a serious battle for their first trophy of the new season:

This match will be the main test for Mikel Arteta's team ahead of the new season, allowing them to assess their strength and demonstrate their title ambitions.

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Mikel ArtetaArsenalManchester CityLondonESPN
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