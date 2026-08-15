Ferran Torres Enters Barcelona’s Top Five Most Expensive Sales

Spanish club Barcelona has officially announced the transfer of its 26-year-old forward Ferran Torres to Paris Saint-Germain. The move not only ends the player’s career in Catalonia but also becomes one of the biggest financial deals in the club’s history, placing him among its elite record sales. As Goal.com reports .

According to Mundo Deportivo, the transfer will bring approximately €50 million into Barcelona’s coffers. As a result, Ferran Torres ranks fifth on the list of the most expensive sales in Barcelona’s history.

The player’s existing contract was originally set to run until the summer of 2027. However, the Spanish star wanted to seek new challenges in his career, and the circumstances paved the way for a deal that benefited both parties.

Financial Gain And Transfer Details

Through the transfer, Barcelona managed to recover a large part of the amount it had previously spent to sign the player from Manchester City. The Catalan club had acquired him for a guaranteed €55 million plus a further €10 million in bonuses.

The funds came at an ideal time for Barcelona’s management, which plans to strengthen the squad further ahead of the summer transfer window. Both the club and the player benefited from the change: the team secured important financial resources, while the footballer gained an opportunity to prove himself in a new environment.

The Biggest Sales In Club History

Barcelona’s transfer history shows that the club has consistently sold its key players for high fees. Brazilian forward Neymar is the outright record holder on this list.

In the summer of 2017, Paris Saint-Germain paid the player’s release clause and took him to France. Worth €222 million at the time, the transfer remains the most expensive deal in world football history.