How did Romelu Lukaku surprise Fenerbahçe fans?

A European football star and experienced Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku left Italy’s Napoli and officially joined Istanbul’s Fenerbahçe team.

After joining his new club, the 33-year-old forward said in his first in-depth interview with the club’s official YouTube channel that he intends not only to score goals but also to connect with Turkish culture and the fans.

“I’m starting Turkish lessons on Monday”

Lukaku aims to learn the language so he can adapt to the team faster and communicate directly with local fans:

“I think I’ll start lessons on Monday. I want to learn Turkish. Throughout my career, at every club I have played for, I have wanted to communicate with people in their own language. I hope to be able to speak Turkish comfortably within 3–4 months. It won’t be easy, but I will do everything I can to achieve my goal.”

“I waited a month for this transfer”: A childhood dream and family history

The Belgian forward emphasized that his decision to move to Istanbul was driven not only by sporting ambitions but also by close family ties:

A second home: Lukaku’s father played in the Turkish league in 1996. Recalling his childhood, the forward said: “Because my father played here, this beautiful country feels like a second home to me. I remember those days very well; it was then that I firmly decided to become a professional footballer”, he emphasized.

A family tradition: His younger brother Jordan Lukaku also played in Turkey. Romelu himself had previously played his only official match in Turkey at Fenerbahçe’s home stadium, Şükrü Saracoğlu;

A long-awaited step: The footballer said he was proud that negotiations lasting a month had ended successfully and that he would wear the shirt of a club with a great history.

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