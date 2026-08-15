The World's Best: How Is Sindarov Faring at the Super Tournament?

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The World's Best: How Is Sindarov Faring at the Super Tournament?

The most prestigious chess event in the world, held in St. Louis, USA, the Grand Chess Tour series’ decisive final stage — the Sinquefield Cup 2026 — has reached a thrilling stage.

The tournament features 10 of the world’s strongest super grandmasters and is being played as a nine-round round-robin in classical chess. Our young grandmaster representing Uzbekistan, Javokhir Sindarov played with the white pieces against American Sam Sevian in round 5 and secured a hard-fought draw.

Round 5 results: Important wins for Caruana and Keymer

The fifth-round games were full of intense and uncompromising battles. Two games produced decisive results:

  • Fabiano Caruana (USA) defeated his compatriot Levon Aronian with the white pieces;

  • Vincent Keymer (Germany) triumphed over Dutch super grandmaster Anish Giri with the white pieces;

  • All other games, including the Sindarov–Sevian encounter, ended in draws.

Standings: Wesley So Leads Alone

Following the conclusion of round 5, the tournament standings are as follows:

  • 1. Wesley So (USA) — 3.5 points (sole leader)

  • 2–5. Fabiano Caruana (USA) — 3 points

  • 2–5. Vincent Keymer (Germany) — 3 points

  • 2–5. Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa (India) — 3 points

  • 2–5. Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (France) — 3 points

  • 6–7. Levon Aronian (USA) — 2.5 points

  • 6–7. Sam Sevian (USA) — 2.5 points

  • 8. Javokhir Sindarov (Uzbekistan) — 2 points

  • 9. Anish Giri (Netherlands) — 1.5 points

  • 10. Jorden van Foreest (Netherlands) — 1 point

The World's Best: How Is Sindarov Faring at the Super Tournament?

A major test in round 6: Sindarov faces Caruana

Turnir taqvimiga ko'ra, bugun ishtirokchilar uchun rasmiy dam olish kuni deb e'lon qilingan.

In tomorrow’s decisive round 6, Javokhir Sindarov will face Fabiano Caruana, the United States’ top-ranked chess player, with the black pieces across the board. The match will start at 10:00 p.m. Tashkent time.

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Javokhir SindarovFabiano CaruanaSt. LouisSinquefield Cup
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