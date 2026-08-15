Milan Defeat Manchester United in Final Summer Friendly

·25·Sport
Milan Defeat Manchester United in Final Summer Friendly

The final summer friendly before the new Serie A season took place in Wrocław, Poland. Milan secured a convincing 4–2 victory over Manchester United. According to ixbt.com, the match was an important test for the Milan head coach as he prepares the team ahead of the opening Serie A fixture against Torino on August 23. Goal.com reports .

Although the squad was somewhat limited by injuries and the transfer market, the performance showed both positive signs and areas requiring attention. In particular, the new signings and the performances of several players made a strong impression on fans and experts.

Leaders and Key Performers

Gonçalo Ramos, making his first start for Milan, scored his debut goal. In addition to heading home a precise finish as a striker, he also provided two superb assists for Chukwueze and Loftus-Cheek. Ramos benefited the team with his intelligent movement, operating like a No. 10.

Chukwueze, who was named the match’s best player, also played the full 90 minutes. He stretched the play and became a key weapon for breaking through the opposition defence. His decisive passes were instrumental in the victory, and he began to thrive in the new 3-4-2-1 formation.

Young Players and Unexpected Breakthroughs

Other players who stood out for their activity on the pitch also received praise:

  • Jashari — battled for the ball in midfield, actively won possession back from the opposition and led the pressing.
  • Cissé — showed attacking intent in the first half and scored a fine goal after Chukwueze’s pass.
  • Torriani — the goalkeeper, who has enjoyed an excellent summer, once again made several important saves, including stopping Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes’ penalty.
The victory allowed Milan to regain confidence and make a final assessment of their tactical plans ahead of the new Serie A season.

MilanManchester UnitedGonçalo RamosSerie AFootball
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