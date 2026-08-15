Why Marcus Thuram Missed the Match Against Real Betis

·35·Sport
Why Marcus Thuram Missed the Match Against Real Betis

Inter striker Marcus Thuram is continuing his physical recovery and has been forced to miss pre-season friendly matches. The Frenchman was not included in the squad for the team's latest friendly and was not even named among the substitutes. This has raised legitimate questions among fans and experts about the player's health. Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com and FcInter 1908, the summer break and tournament period proved extremely demanding for the experienced striker. Having represented his national team, the player is currently below his optimal fitness level due to physical exertion and the effects of previous injuries. The coaching staff decided it was best to have him follow an individual training programme without taking any risks.

Physical difficulties and injury history

The French forward, born in 1997, struggled with calf muscle problems during the second half of last season. Although he helped win Serie A and the Coppa Italia at the end of the campaign, the injury continued to affect him afterwards. He was also managed very cautiously with France under Didier Deschamps at the World Cup, playing just one minute in the group stage.

After returning to the club in mid-August, Thuram began his recovery at the Appiano Gentile training centre. However, two major tournaments in succession and the prolonged recovery process inevitably affected his overall preparation. The player now needs to fully regain his former explosive pace and agility.

The coaching staff's decision and plans for the future

Inter's management and coaching staff decided not to take any risks that could compromise the player's health. As a result, Thuram did not travel to Bari for the friendly against Real Betis. Considering the limited opportunity to train during the trip and the risk of being left without match practice, it was deemed preferable for him to remain in Milan.

According to the club's press service, the player's condition is not serious and he simply needs to work at full intensity using the facilities at the training base. Training at Appiano Gentile was considered preferable to losing time through travel and flights. This will allow Thuram to return to first-team level more quickly.

The former Borussia Mönchengladbach striker is giving everything to regain his best condition before the new season begins. For Inter, the return of such an important attacking player healthy and physically strong is crucial ahead of the championship. The club's specialists are monitoring his recovery closely.

InterMarcus ThuramSerie AFootballReal Betis
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