Preparing seriously for a worthy performance in the AFC Champions League Elite, the Fergana club Neftchi has strengthened its squad with a skilled legionnaire. The Fergana side officially announced the signing of 23-year-old central defender Michel Augusto, a product of the Brazilian football school. The club's press service reported this via their social media page. Strengthening the defensive line before the international competition was crucial for the Fergana team. So, who is this young Brazilian defender, which renowned clubs has he played for, and what is his international experience? At the end of the article, we will reveal the main intrigue — the player's achievements with national teams and details of his match against Uzbekistan's youth team.

Palmeiras academy and physical dominance

Michel Augusto Modesto Rafael dos Santos stands out with key qualities typical of a modern defender:

Physical strength and height: Born on May 20, 2003, in Avare, Brazil, the 23-year-old footballer stands 1.90 meters tall. He is very active in aerial duels and one-on-one challenges;

Leading Brazilian academy: The player is a graduate of one of the country's most famous clubs — the Palmeiras academy;

Experience in the top league: Michel went through all stages from the academy to professional football and managed to make appearances for the Palmeiras first team in the Brazilian Serie A;

Character on the pitch: The central defender has caught the eye of experts due to his solid character, composure, and skill in positioning.

"Michel has been on the radar of Brazil's national team coaches since his youth level and has been hardened in major tournaments," the club's press service stated.

Key solution and international championship

The most important aspect that interests many fans is the new legionnaire's international experience and his connection to Uzbek football. The most important conclusion is that, Michel Augusto, as part of the Brazilian youth national team, Uzbekistan U-20 played in a match against the national team. Furthermore, in 2023, he participated in the prestigious Pan American Games with the Brazil U-23 team, winning a gold medal and playing in all 4 matches throughout the tournament.

Do you think the arrival of Palmeiras graduate Michel Augusto will help Neftchi build a reliable defensive fortress in the AFC Champions League Elite? How do you rate this new transfer of the Fergana club? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this important football news with your loved ones and fans of football in the Fergana Valley!