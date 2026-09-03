Uzbekistan U-20 team becomes sole leader in Tashkent qualifiers

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Uzbekistan U-20 team becomes sole leader in Tashkent qualifiers

The second round of matches in Group B of the AFC U-20 Asian Cup qualifiers, hosted in Tashkent, has concluded. The Uzbekistan youth national team, led by head coach Jamoliddin Rahmatullayev, faced India, securing a convincing 4-0 victory with a dominant performance.

Total dominance and consecutive goals

Taking the initiative from the opening minutes, our youth team left no chance for the opponent, scoring two goals in each half:

  • 29th minute: Ulugbek Maratov bypassed the defenders to open the scoring (0-1);

  • 35th minute: Quvonchbek Abrayev found the back of the net to double the lead (0-2);

  • 66th minute: In the second half, Shorahim Shorahmedov finished a beautiful attack with a goal (0-3);

  • 90th minute: Substitute Nurbek Sarsenbayev sealed the game (0-4).

Group standings: Sole lead and Syria's big win

The expected result was also recorded in the group's second match. The Syria U-20 team defeated Bangladesh 3-0 to secure their first 3 points:

  • Uzbekistan — 6 points (absolute leader by goal difference);

  • Syria — 3 points;

  • India — 3 points;

  • Bangladesh — 0 points.

AFC U-20 Asian Cup Qualifiers. Group B, Matchday 2

India U-20 — Uzbekistan U-20 — 0:4

Goals: Ulugbek Maratov (29), Quvonchbek Abrayev (35), Shorahim Shorahmedov (66), Nurbek Sarsenbayev (90).

Uzbekistan U-20 lineup: Nematulloh Rustamjonov, Shorahim Shorahmedov, Azizbek Tulkinbekov (C) (Behruz Abdusattorov, 80), Diyor Ermanov, Quvonchbek Abrayev (Husan Kupaysinov, 66), Abdulfayz Bobomurodov, Ulugbek Maratov (Asilbek Abdurasulov, 46), Ozodbek Najmiddinov, Quvonishbek Saydaliyev (Tohir Ashurboyev, 66), Muhammadali Dilshodbekov, Asilbek Aliyev (Nurbek Sarsenbayev, 46).

Bangladesh U-20 — Syria U-20 — 0:3

Goals: Alan (44), Praxitelous (45+1), As Sarraj (90).

The decisive final ahead: Clash with Syria

The final 3rd round match, which will determine the group winner and the owner of the Asian Cup ticket, will take place on September 6. Jamoliddin Rahmatullayev's charges will face their main rival, the Syrian national team.

Do you think the Uzbekistan U-20 team will continue their high-scoring streak on September 6 and qualify with a 100% record? How would you rate the performance of Jamoliddin Rahmatullayev's team today? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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