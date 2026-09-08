With the announcement of the nominees for the Ballon d'Or, the most prestigious individual award in world football, the French club PSG has set a new historic milestone. A total of 10 players from the Parisian giants were included in the final 30-man shortlist. This result is an absolute record in the history of world football for the most players from a single club nominated in one year. So, which stars from Luis Enrique's squad made the prestigious list, and who held this record previously? At the end of the article, we reveal the main intrigue: the full list of the 10 record-breaking nominees and all the details of this historic achievement.

The Parisian superclub's unprecedented hegemony on the continent

PSG's recognition this year clearly demonstrates how much the club's policy and level of team play have risen:

Absolute dominance: Members of the Parisian team alone make up exactly one-third of the 30-man list of the world's best players;

Breaking its own record: The previous historic record also belonged to PSG, as 9 players from the Parisians were nominated for the Ballon d'Or last year;

Consistent success: Leaders in every position, from the defensive line to the attack, have received high praise from international experts.

"Having 10 players from one team simultaneously included in the Ballon d'Or top 30 is a historic event rarely seen in modern football," international sports reviews note.

The 10 PSG stars nominated for the Ballon d'Or

The players who represent the Parisian club and have earned a place among the nominees for the prestigious award are:

Defensive wall: Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes, Achraf Hakimi, Willian Pacho;

Midfield core: João Neves, Fabián Ruiz, Vitinha;

Wingers and forwards: Ousmane Dembélé, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and the player transferred last summer from Barcelona,Ferran Torres.

Main conclusion and chances for the award

The most important question interesting many football fans is which of these 10 PSG nominees is truly closest to winning the main prize. The most important takeaway and conclusion is that, the Parisians not only broke the world record with 10 nominees but also proved once again that they are unrivaled in European football in terms of team play. The final top three and the fate of the award will be decided soon.

In your opinion, which of these 10 PSG nominees is most deserving of this year's Ballon d'Or? Do you think it is fair that the Parisian club has 10 nominees at once? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this important historic record news with other football fans!