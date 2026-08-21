Flick Awaits New Striker: Transfer Intrigue Intensifies at Barcelona

·18·Sport
Flick Awaits New Striker: Transfer Intrigue Intensifies at Barcelona

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick openly stated that the team is still searching for a new centre-forward. The German coach said he trusts sporting director Deco’s work in the transfer market and hopes the expected deal will go through.

The most intriguing question remains open for now: Who will Barcelona find as the new No. 9 Flick is waiting for?

Flick trusts Deco: “We need a new No. 9”

Barcelona defeated Egypt’s Al Ahly 2–1 in the Gamper Trophy, after which Hansi Flick confirmed that the team is still looking for a centre-forward. He praised sporting director Deco’s work in the transfer market and said he fully trusts him to find a new striker.

“We are looking for exactly this type of player — a striker who plays as a No. 9. Deco has done an excellent job so far. I have complete faith in him,” Flick said.

Barcelona’s plan?

Flick’s open statement shows that the Catalan club has not abandoned its intention to strengthen the attack before the transfer window closes.

  • The main objective is to find a centre-forward, a player for the No. 9 position;

  • Flick fully trusts Deco’s work on this matter;

  • The team defeated Al Ahly 2–1;

  • The arrival of a new striker could expand Barcelona’s attacking options.

The main intrigue now is — who will Deco bring in?

Flick’s comments show that the transfer matter is not yet closed. It will become clear in the coming days whether the Catalan club can find a new No. 9 or will rely on its existing options.

What type of striker do you think Barcelona need? Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article on Telegram and other social networks.

BarcelonaHansi FlickDecoAl AhlyEgypt
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