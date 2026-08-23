Cold shower in the Premier League: Brighton thrash Aston Villa on Matchday 1!

·68·Sport
Cold shower in the Premier League: Brighton thrash Aston Villa on Matchday 1!

On the opening matchday of the new Premier League season, fans witnessed a high-scoring and unexpected result. Hosting European contenders Aston Villa, Brighton scored four unanswered goals to kick off their campaign with a stunning victory.

The outcome of the match was effectively decided within the first half-hour.

The first-half 'break point': Goals scored one after another

The 'Seagulls' caught the opposition defense off guard from the start:

  • 8th minute (1:0): Aston Villa defender Victor Lindelöfscored an own goal following a sudden error to open the scoring;

  • 18th minute (2:0): Maxim de Cuyper extended the hosts' lead with a precise strike;

  • 30th and 31st minutes (3:0, 4:0): The hero of the match, Jack Hinshelwood scored a brace within exactly one minute to turn the score into a rout.

A red card after the cold shower

It did not end there for Unai Emery's team:

  • 40th-minute dismissal: Having conceded four goals in one half, Birmingham player João Gomes received a second yellow card and was sent off;

  • Playing with ten men for the remainder of the game, Aston Villa could not find the strength to change the scoreline.

Match report and lineups:

  • Brighton — Aston Villa 4:0

  • Goals: Lindelöf (8, OG), de Cuyper (18), Hinshelwood (30, 31).

  • Dismissal: João Gomes (40, Aston Villa).

  • Brighton: Verbruggen, Wieffer (Zadok, 78), Vušković, Dunk, Boscagli, Groß, Ayari (Kostulas, 64), Diego Gomes (Yalkuyé, 86), Hinshelwood (Costinha, 64), de Cuyper (Ibrahim, 78), Rutter.

  • Aston Villa: Bizot, Cash, Lindelöf, Torres (Mings, 74), Maatsen (Ruggeri, 81), Kamara, João Gomes, McGinn (Edward Alisson, 82), Barkley (Bogarde, 74), Hemmings, Buendía (Garnacho, 86).

Thus, Brighton demonstrated they are fully prepared for the new season, securing a firm spot at the top of the Premier League table.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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