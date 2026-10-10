"Arsenal" Defeats "Leeds" and Heats Up the Title Race
In the 6th round of the English Premier League, Mikel Arteta's team showed true character at home. Needing rehabilitation in front of their fans following the defeat against "Brighton", "Arsenal" hosted a strong "Leeds" side and secured a 2:1 comeback victory.
While the first half ended in a goalless draw, the second 45 minutes treated fans to intense and fierce action.
Second-Half Drama and the 8-Minute Comeback
The fate of the match was decided after the break through sharp attacks and tactical decisions by the managers:
"Leeds"'s surprise goal (55th minute): The visitors opened the scoring on a counter-attack thanks to a precise shot by James Justin, momentarily silencing the "Emirates" stands;
Calafiori's equalizer (62nd minute): Just 7 minutes after conceding, the "Gunners"' Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori restored parity, bringing his team back into the game;
Arteta's triple substitution and the winner (70th minute): Brazilian Bruno Guimarães, who came off the bench in the 63rd minute, scored the decisive goal 7 minutes later to hand the hosts a valuable victory. In the remaining minutes, the visitors failed to equalize.
Standings Situation
This victory was of crucial strategic importance for "Arsenal" in the title race:
Second place solidified: "Arsenal" brought their points tally to 15, firmly occupying 2nd place in the EPL standings;
"Leeds" remains in the top five: Having started the season well, "Leeds" occupies 5th place with 9 points.
Match Sheet and Lineups
EPL. Round 6
"Arsenal" — "Leeds" 2:1
Goals: Calafiori (62), Guimarães (70) — Justin (55).
"Arsenal": Raya, White (Gyökeres, 63), Gabriel, Konsa, Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly (Timber, 63), Rice, Saka, Ødegaard, Madueke, Havertz (Guimarães, 63).
"Leeds": Trafford, Elvedi, Justin (Nmecha, 79), Muharemović, Tanaka (Aaronson, 71), Bogle, Ampadu, Guðmundsson, Okafor (Wilson, 71), Stach, Calvert-Lewin.
Mikel Arteta's team successfully passed this difficult test, heading into the upcoming central fixtures of the coming weeks in high spirits.
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