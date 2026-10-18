Arsenal secure hard-fought away win against Nottingham Forest (video)

In the 7th round of the English Premier League, the reigning champions from London played away against Arsenal facing a resilient Nottingham Forest side. In a tense and uncompromising match at the City Ground on October 18, the Londoners secured a vital 1-0 away victory.

The fate of the match was decided in the second half by substitute winger Noni Madueke who scored the only goal in the 80th minute.

Solid defense and an 80th-minute breakthrough

Nottingham Forest put up serious resistance against the champions on their home turf:

First-half tension: The hosts defended deep and with discipline, successfully neutralizing dangerous attacks from 'Gunners' stars Saka, Odegaard, and Havertz;

Arteta's successful substitutions: Madueke replaced Eze at halftime, and in the 66th minute, Mikel Arteta made a triple substitution (Timber, Merino, and Gyökeres), maximizing pressure on the attack;

The 80th-minute winner: The relentless wave of attacks paid off in the 80th minute — Noni Madueke outwitted goalkeeper Sels to find the net, securing three golden points for his team;

Raya and defensive confidence: In the remaining minutes, the visitors thwarted the opponent's attempts to equalize and kept a clean sheet.

Match report

EPL. Round 7

Nottingham Forest — Arsenal 0:1

October 18, City Ground.

Goal: Madueke (80).

Yellow cards: Williams (17), Madueke (53).

Nottingham Forest: Sels, Cunha (Wood, 85), Diomande, Murillo, Munoz, Maite (Hudson-Odoi, 85), Schlager, Williams, Dominguez (Sangare, 74), Ndoye (Kalimuendo, 74), Delap.

Arsenal: Raya, White (Timber, 66), Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori, Rice, Guimaraes (Merino, 66), Saka, Odegaard, Eze (Madueke, 46), Havertz (Gyökeres, 66).

League table: Return to 2nd place

Following this victory, the title race at the top of the English Premier League has intensified: