Arsenal secure hard-fought away win against Nottingham Forest (video)

·42·Sport
Arsenal secure hard-fought away win against Nottingham Forest (video)

In the 7th round of the English Premier League, the reigning champions from London played away against Arsenal facing a resilient Nottingham Forest side. In a tense and uncompromising match at the City Ground on October 18, the Londoners secured a vital 1-0 away victory.

The fate of the match was decided in the second half by substitute winger Noni Madueke who scored the only goal in the 80th minute.

Solid defense and an 80th-minute breakthrough

Nottingham Forest put up serious resistance against the champions on their home turf:

  • First-half tension: The hosts defended deep and with discipline, successfully neutralizing dangerous attacks from 'Gunners' stars Saka, Odegaard, and Havertz;

  • Arteta's successful substitutions: Madueke replaced Eze at halftime, and in the 66th minute, Mikel Arteta made a triple substitution (Timber, Merino, and Gyökeres), maximizing pressure on the attack;

  • The 80th-minute winner: The relentless wave of attacks paid off in the 80th minute — Noni Madueke outwitted goalkeeper Sels to find the net, securing three golden points for his team;

  • Raya and defensive confidence: In the remaining minutes, the visitors thwarted the opponent's attempts to equalize and kept a clean sheet.

Match report

EPL. Round 7

Nottingham Forest — Arsenal 0:1

October 18, City Ground.

Goal: Madueke (80).

Yellow cards: Williams (17), Madueke (53).

  • Nottingham Forest: Sels, Cunha (Wood, 85), Diomande, Murillo, Munoz, Maite (Hudson-Odoi, 85), Schlager, Williams, Dominguez (Sangare, 74), Ndoye (Kalimuendo, 74), Delap.

  • Arsenal: Raya, White (Timber, 66), Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori, Rice, Guimaraes (Merino, 66), Saka, Odegaard, Eze (Madueke, 46), Havertz (Gyökeres, 66).

League table: Return to 2nd place

Following this victory, the title race at the top of the English Premier League has intensified:

  • Arsenal in 2nd place with 18 points: The London club returned to 2nd place in the standings and continues to chase the leaders Manchester Citywho have 21 points and a 100% record;

  • Nottingham Forest in the danger zone: The hosts, having collected only 5 points, remain in 18th place and continue their fight for survival.

ArsenalNottingham ForestNoni MaduekeMikel ArtetaBukayo Saka
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

"Arsenal" Defeats "Leeds" and Heats Up the Title Race"Arsenal" Defeats "Leeds" and Heats Up the Title Race10 October 19:47Unexpected sensation in the EPL: Brighton crushes Arsenal with a scandalous scorelineUnexpected sensation in the EPL: Brighton crushes Arsenal with a scandalous scoreline19 September 21:13"We will build the best club in the world!": Sensation statement from Arsenal's head coach"We will build the best club in the world!": Sensation statement from Arsenal's head coach17 September 13:38Arteta's joker delivers a "golden" goal!: Arsenal defeats Sunderland 2:0Arteta's joker delivers a "golden" goal!: Arsenal defeats Sunderland 2:013 September 06:09Alan Smith reveals what he expects from Bukayo SakaAlan Smith reveals what he expects from Bukayo Saka14 August 16:13Wembley Show: Arteta Explains the Secret Behind the VictoryWembley Show: Arteta Explains the Secret Behind the Victory17 August 08:58
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Foreign expert criticizes the professional boxing steps of the "Big Uzbek"
Foreign expert criticizes the professional boxing steps of the "Big Uzbek"
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Another tough test awaits Fabio Cannavaro's team in November...
Another tough test awaits Fabio Cannavaro's team in November...