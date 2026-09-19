Unexpected sensation in the EPL: Brighton crushes Arsenal with a scandalous scoreline

The matches held as part of the 5th round of the English Premier League delivered truly unexpected results to the football community. London's Arsenal club, which has been among the leaders of the competition and considered one of the main title contenders, was hosted by Brighton and suffered a heavy defeat that shocked its fans. Mikel Arteta's wards conceded 3 unanswered goals and recorded their first defeat of the season.

This sensational and confident victory by the "Seughulls" took them directly to the 3rd place in the standings with 10 points. In parallel exciting matches, Everton achieved a minimal victory over Ipswich at home, while Newcastle stopped the momentum of Hull City, which has amazed everyone at the start of the season, with a 2:1 scoreline.

So, why was Arsenal, featuring elite stars like Saka, Ødegaard, Havertz, and Bruno Guimarães, completely helpless against Brighton, where did Arteta's tactics fail, and how will this heavy defeat deal a blow to the London team's title race plans?

"3 blows that shocked Arsenal": Chronicle of the match in Brighton

Main details of the central sensation at the "Amex" Stadium:

Pascal Groß and the opening goal (31'): The hosts' experienced leader Pascal Groß accurately punished a gap in the Londoners' defense and hit David Raya's goal (1:0);

Cold shower at the end of the half (45'): Near the end of the first half, Kostoulas scored the second goal, putting Arteta's team in a difficult situation (2:0);

Andres with the final touch (57'): Arsenal, unable to recover in the second half, conceded another goal on a counter-attack, making it 3:0;

First defeat of the season: The Londoners' perfect run, having collected 12 points in four rounds and sitting in 2nd place, was brought to an end.

Brighton — Arsenal and other 5th round match records

Full official protocol of the 3 completed matches within the EPL 5th round:

Match Score Goalscorers Teams' points and position Brighton — Arsenal 3 : 0 Gross 31', Kostoulas 45', Andres 57' Brighton (10 points, 3rd place) / Arsenal (12 points, 2nd place) Newcastle — Hull City 2 : 1 Willock 3', Hall 7' — Cho 67' Newcastle (8 points, 8th place) / Hull City (8 points, 7th place) Everton — Ipswich 1 : 0 Barry 11' Everton (9 points, 5th place) / Ipswich (6 points, 11th place)

Brighton lineup: Verbruggen, Kadıoğlu, Vušković, Struijk, Boscagli, Gross, Ayari, Gómez, Andres, de Cuyper, Kostoulas;

Arsenal lineup: Raya, Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori, Rice, Guimarães, Saka, Ødegaard, Solis, Havertz.

Newcastle's lightning start and Everton's 1:0 comeback

Important aspects of the remaining two encounters:

The "Magpies" 7-minute storm: Newcastle rushed into attack from the very first minutes in their home match against Hull City — Joe Willock scored in the 3rd minute and Lewis Hall in the 7th, deciding the fate of the match; the visitors' response goal in the 67th minute was not enough for a sensation;

Defensive masterclass in Liverpool: At "Goodison Park", Everton maintained the sole goal scored by Louie Barry in the 11th minute until the end of the match, claiming 3 points in a hard-fought battle and rising to the 5th position with 9 points.

Tactical analysis: Experts on Arsenal's collapse

Main conclusions of English football analysts and experts:

Breakdown in midfield connections: The pairing of Declan Rice and new signing Bruno Guimarães surrendered the center of the pitch to Brighton's high press and failed to stop the opponent's counter-attacks;

The "Seagulls'" perfect game plan: Although the hosts spent less time with the ball, they tore Arsenal's defensive line to shreds through quick vertical raids orchestrated from the flanks;

Psychological test: For Arteta's team, which looked confident in previous rounds, such a heavy 0:3 defeat brings serious questions about consistency in the title race to the agenda.

This heavy defeat in Brighton once again proved that any giant club in the EPL can suffer an unexpected blow due to a single wrong tactic.

In your opinion, is Arsenal's 0:3 defeat against Brighton a random stumble, or is a deep tactical crisis beginning in Mikel Arteta's team? Do you think the "Gunners" can still be the main favorites in this year's title race? Leave your analytical thoughts and comments below and share this sensational review of the 5th round of the EPL with all football fans and your loved ones!