Luka Modric reveals secrets of his AC Milan career and unique longevity in sports

·8·Sport
Luka Modric reveals secrets of his AC Milan career and unique longevity in sports

Living legend of world football and Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric, despite turning 41, continues to play at a high level in one of Europe's strongest leagues. After glorious years at Real Madrid, the Croatian midfielder, now continuing his career at Italian giant AC Milan, shared the core essence of such a long and productive career.

In an interview with Pianetamilan.it, the experienced playmaker spoke openly about the inner drive that motivates him every day for training and new victories.

Modric's confession: "The taste of victory and a 24-hour love for one's work"

Modric emphasizes that behind athletic endurance and stability lies not some magical recipe, but endless passion:

  • Insatiable feeling of victory: "I always say: once you taste victory, you want to experience that feeling again. That is exactly what drives me forward," says Modric;

  • No magical secret: "People often ask me what the secret is, but there is no secret. I think the most important thing is to love what you do and give it your all";

    • Living and breathing football: The Croatian star noted that he dedicates almost 24 hours a day to his profession — football: "I live with my work almost 24 hours a day. This gives me the strength to strive for victory again and continue the fight".

Inborn competitiveness: Is age just a number?

At a time when many of his peers have already hung up their boots or moved into coaching, Modric is fiercely competing for a spot in the starting lineup in the Italian Serie A:

  • Enjoying competition: "Because I am a very competitive person and always like to compete with others," he added;

  • A new page with AC Milan: After achieving 6 Champions League trophies and dozens of titles in Madrid, Luka remains not only an experienced mentor in the squad of the "Rossoneri" but also a driving force on the pitch.

Luka Modric's such dedicated attitude to sports once again proves that age limits in the modern sports world are merely a psychological barrier.

Luka ModricReal MadridAC MilanChampions League
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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