Unexpected problem in the MU camp: 8 absences for the club ahead of the match against Como

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Unexpected problem in the MU camp: 8 absences for the club ahead of the match against Como

Ahead of the upcoming crucial UEFA Champions League matches, a serious problem has arisen within the squad of Manchester United. During the official training session organized ahead of the away match against Italy's Como, as many as eight starting XI players of the Mancunians were missing.

According to the influential British publication Mirror, the fact that star forward Marcus Rashford and defensive mainstay Lisandro Martínez are among the absentees is causing serious concern for the coaching staff and fans alike.

Leaders sidelined: What happened to Rashford and Martínez?

The following details are known regarding the condition of the team leaders who missed training:

  • Lisandro Martínez: The Argentine defender picked up a thigh injury in the tough match against Leeds and has not managed to recover yet;

  • Marcus Rashford: The MU attacking leader has also experienced pain in the same area — the thigh muscles — and was kept out of training to avoid any risk.

Suspension and other players in the "infirmary"

The squad of the Old Trafford representatives has been further depleted by a number of other key players:

  • Leny Yoro on a separate program: Since the young French defender was sent off with a red card in the previous match against Atlético, he will miss the match against Como anyway, which is why he is currently training individually;

  • Mainoo, Shaw, and Heaven are absent: Three other members of the team — Kobbie Mainoo, Luke Shaw, and Aiden Heaven — also did not participate in the general group training;

  • Šeško and Dorgu are recovering: Striker Benjamin Šeško is undergoing rehabilitation after a foot injury, and Patrick Dorgu after a hamstring injury sustained while on international duty.

When will the final decision be made?

The head coach and medical staff of the Mancunians will announce their final conclusion on which players will travel with the team to Italy and be ready to take the pitch just before boarding the plane, following additional medical examinations.

Such major losses in the squad ahead of a crucial Champions League match could completely change the tactics and game plan of Manchester United on their trip to Italy.

Manchester UnitedChampions LeagueMarcus RashfordLisandro Martínez
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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