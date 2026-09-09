Mbappé awarded Golden Boot, Mourinho hits back at critics

·2·Sport
Mbappé awarded Golden Boot, Mourinho hits back at critics

The focus of the world football elite has shifted back to Madrid. The central clash between Real Madrid and Inter Milan in the new Champions League season was memorable not only for its intense struggle but also for its historic moments. Before the start of the match, the Madrid club's new star Kylian Mbappéwas ceremonially awarded the 'Golden Boot' as the top scorer of the last Champions League season. This event is considered an important milestone in the French player's career at Real Madrid. So, who scored for Mbappé in the game against Inter, how significant was this victory for the Madrid team, and most importantly, how did Real Madrid head coach José Mourinho respond to the criticism directed at Mbappé after the game? At the end of the article, we will present all the details about the main intrigue — the future goals of the 'Golden Boot' winner and Mourinho's absolute trust in him.

A ceremonial moment and the 'Golden Boot' winner

Before the match began, thousands of fans at the stadium witnessed a historic event:

  • Recognition in Madrid: Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappé was awarded for his performance in the previous Champions League season;

  • Top scorer: The French player was presented with the prestigious Golden Boot award given to the player who scores the most goals in the Champions League;

  • Deserved result: Last season, Mbappé participated in 11 UEFA Champions League matches and managed to score 15 goals against his opponents.

Kylian Mbappéreceiving this award became a real celebration for Real Madrid fans, and they welcomed their new hero with applause,” reports the AS newspaper.

Important victory over Inter and Mbappé's goal

Kylian Mbappé, who won the 'Golden Boot', managed to prove himself on the pitch that same evening:

  • Intense struggle: Real Madrid won the match against Inter with a score of 2-1;

  • Mbappé's contribution: The French striker scored one of the most important goals for Real Madrid in the match;

  • 71st goal and leveling with Raúl: This goal was Mbappé's 71st in his Champions League career, tying him for 5th place on the list of all-time top scorers with Real Madrid legend Raúl González. Notably, Mbappé needed 43 fewer games than Raúl to reach this milestone (99 games vs 142).

José Mourinho's response to critics

The most important issue that interested many football fans and experts was the reaction of coach José Mourinho to the criticism regarding Mbappé's performance in his first games for Real Madrid. The most important conclusion is that, the Madrid head coach demonstrated his trust in Mbappé and openly stated that the opinions of critics do not worry him at all. In an interview with AS, Mourinho noted the following:

“He worked very hard and scored an extremely important goal for us. The criticism directed at him does not worry me: he will work harder and will certainly become the top scorer of the Champions League again.”

Do you think Kylian Mbappé will justify José Mourinho's trust this season and win the 'Golden Boot' as the Champions League top scorer for the second time? Can his place on the all-time top scorer list rise even higher in the future? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of this important football event with your friends and fellow fans!

Real MadridKylian MbappéChampions LeagueGolden BootJosé MourinhoInterFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

A New Era for Argentina: Who Was Handed the Captain's Armband After Messi?A New Era for Argentina: Who Was Handed the Captain's Armband After Messi?Today, 20:34Lions' roar in Olmaliq: Pakhtakor scores 3 goals on AGMK's turfLions' roar in Olmaliq: Pakhtakor scores 3 goals on AGMK's turfToday, 20:29Sensational news in world football: Lionel Messi is buying a Spanish clubSensational news in world football: Lionel Messi is buying a Spanish clubToday, 19:22Absolute Uzbek Dominance in World Boxing: Abdumalik Khalokov Ranked #1 in BoxRec P4PAbsolute Uzbek Dominance in World Boxing: Abdumalik Khalokov Ranked #1 in BoxRec P4PToday, 19:17Will Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo reach the 1000-goal milestone?Will Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo reach the 1000-goal milestone?Today, 15:14Arteta warns of Napoli's hostile atmosphere and reveals his winning formulaArteta warns of Napoli's hostile atmosphere and reveals his winning formulaToday, 14:55
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
“Give me a tougher opponent!”: Michael Page after the fight with Nursulton Ruziboev
“Give me a tougher opponent!”: Michael Page after the fight with Nursulton Ruziboev
A Benefit in a New Role: Behruz Karimov Impresses for Lugano
A Benefit in a New Role: Behruz Karimov Impresses for Lugano
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star