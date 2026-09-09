The focus of the world football elite has shifted back to Madrid. The central clash between Real Madrid and Inter Milan in the new Champions League season was memorable not only for its intense struggle but also for its historic moments. Before the start of the match, the Madrid club's new star Kylian Mbappéwas ceremonially awarded the 'Golden Boot' as the top scorer of the last Champions League season. This event is considered an important milestone in the French player's career at Real Madrid. So, who scored for Mbappé in the game against Inter, how significant was this victory for the Madrid team, and most importantly, how did Real Madrid head coach José Mourinho respond to the criticism directed at Mbappé after the game? At the end of the article, we will present all the details about the main intrigue — the future goals of the 'Golden Boot' winner and Mourinho's absolute trust in him.

A ceremonial moment and the 'Golden Boot' winner

Before the match began, thousands of fans at the stadium witnessed a historic event:

Recognition in Madrid: Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappé was awarded for his performance in the previous Champions League season;

Top scorer: The French player was presented with the prestigious Golden Boot award given to the player who scores the most goals in the Champions League;

Deserved result: Last season, Mbappé participated in 11 UEFA Champions League matches and managed to score 15 goals against his opponents.

“Kylian Mbappéreceiving this award became a real celebration for Real Madrid fans, and they welcomed their new hero with applause,” reports the AS newspaper.

Important victory over Inter and Mbappé's goal

Kylian Mbappé, who won the 'Golden Boot', managed to prove himself on the pitch that same evening:

Intense struggle: Real Madrid won the match against Inter with a score of 2-1;

Mbappé's contribution: The French striker scored one of the most important goals for Real Madrid in the match;

71st goal and leveling with Raúl: This goal was Mbappé's 71st in his Champions League career, tying him for 5th place on the list of all-time top scorers with Real Madrid legend Raúl González. Notably, Mbappé needed 43 fewer games than Raúl to reach this milestone (99 games vs 142).

José Mourinho's response to critics

The most important issue that interested many football fans and experts was the reaction of coach José Mourinho to the criticism regarding Mbappé's performance in his first games for Real Madrid. The most important conclusion is that, the Madrid head coach demonstrated his trust in Mbappé and openly stated that the opinions of critics do not worry him at all. In an interview with AS, Mourinho noted the following:

“He worked very hard and scored an extremely important goal for us. The criticism directed at him does not worry me: he will work harder and will certainly become the top scorer of the Champions League again.”

Do you think Kylian Mbappé will justify José Mourinho's trust this season and win the 'Golden Boot' as the Champions League top scorer for the second time? Can his place on the all-time top scorer list rise even higher in the future? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of this important football event with your friends and fellow fans!