Mbappé: "I want to win the Champions League with Real Madrid"

"Real Madrid" defeated Inter 2-1 in the new Champions League season. In the Madrid squad, Kylian Mbappé also scored a goal. After the match, the French forward shared his thoughts on the team's goals for the season and individual awards.

Mbappé stated that Real Madrid must act more as a team this season than ever before.

"We want to play as a real team this season, we want to do special things. Last season was difficult. I hope we fight as a team this season," said Mbappé.

The French footballer also emphasized that team trophies are more important to him than individual awards. He said he would rather win the Champions League with Real Madrid than win the Ballon d'Or.

"I would rather win the Champions League with Real Madrid than the Ballon d'Or," the forward said.

Before the match against Inter, Mbappé had also said that he was focusing his main attention on the team result. He emphasized that his main goal at Real Madrid is to help the team win matches and trophies.