Ahead of the central match of the UEFA Champions League general stage's 2nd round, PSG head coach Luis Enrique commented on the sensational financial scandal surrounding his opponent Manchester City and the current state of his own team. The Spanish specialist defended the opponent's achievements on the pitch and wished for a positive resolution to the legal case.

The anticipated clash between the two European giants starts today, October 14 at 23:59 Tashkent time.

Enrique's unexpected stance on City's 115 charges

Earlier, reports circulated that Manchester City had been found guilty of 114 out of 115 charges brought against them for violating English Premier League rules and failing to comply with financial profit and sustainability requirements. The PSG coach assessed this via The Touchline as follows:

Real strength on the pitch: It's natural that there are always various talks and buzz around giant clubs like Manchester City. We are waiting for the final outcome of the case;

Enrique's wish: I hope everything ends well for them. Because the results they have recorded on the green pitch are astonishing, and the team fully deserves every victory they have achieved.

"We are not where we used to be, but there is no need to worry"

In an interview with the official UEFA website, Luis Enrique touched upon the Parisian club's problems in the domestic championship and preparations for the upcoming test:

Squad completeness: Having all players in the squad is a huge convenience for a coach. Now is the most optimal time to test our strength, and we want to show how well we can play;

Difficult start in Ligue 1: After 6 rounds in the French championship, the Parisians occupy only the 6th position in the standings with 11 points. Commenting on this, the coach said: "We didn't start the season badly, but our results do not befit us. We are not at the peak we are usually accustomed to in the domestic championship. But I am not worried about this at all";

Match against Europe's strongest: Enrique admitted that the away match in Manchester will be difficult for any team: "Playing here has never been easy. We will be guests of one of the continent's strongest clubs, and we are ready to prove how we can fight in complex situations."

In the renewed Champions League, every point is worth its weight in gold for both teams, and fans are in for a tactical and intense showdown at night.