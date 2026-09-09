Why was Mourinho unhappy with the victory over Inter?

Despite Real Madrid defeating Inter Milan 2-1 in a key UEFA Champions League clash, head coach Jose Mourinho expressed sharp dissatisfaction with the match scenario. The Portuguese specialist openly stated that serious problems and excessive chaos on the pitch were hidden behind the winning result on the scoreboard. So, what actions of his players did one of the world's most experienced coaches call "madness," how was Trent's new role evaluated, and what difficult test awaits the Madrid side? At the end of the article, we reveal the main intrigue — Mourinho's calculations for the playoffs and all the details regarding Real's next away game.

"Crazy match" and loss of control: Mourinho's critical assessment

At the press conference, the coach did not settle for a simple victory, criticizing the open and sloppy nature of the match:

"It could have been 6-6": Jose emphasized that there were too many clear-cut chances for both sides, and the match could have ended with a tennis-like score of 6-6;

Dissatisfaction with the lack of control: The coach made it clear that he does not like such chaotic, "crazy" football at all, and he does not want to depend on the goalkeeper's accidental and miraculous saves;

The ideal victory formula: The Portuguese strategist emphasized that even when the team scores many goals, they must keep every inch of the pitch under absolute control.

"We had enough opportunities to score even more goals. The game was absolutely crazy, which I don't like at all. I prefer to have full control of the situation and not rely on the goalkeeper's miracles," AS quotes Mourinho as saying.

Tactical experiments: Trent in a new position, and Valverde as the central anchor

The tactical adjustments observed in the Real squad during the match were specifically noted by the coach:

Trent in the center of midfield: The coach thanked Trent Alexander-Arnold for his hard work in the center, but did not hide the fact that his natural attributes are not a perfect fit for this position;

Valverde's tactical sensitivity: Federico Valverde was the key figure in maintaining team compactness and perfectly sensing the tactical structure on the pitch;

The opponent's strength: Mourinho acknowledged that Inter is a very strong team with various tactical weapons, adding that maintaining the defense against them was extremely difficult.

Real's next step in the UCL

The most important issue that interests many fans is Real's playoff prospects after this nervous victory and when their next match will take place. The most important conclusion is that, for Mourinho, starting the competition with three points was a psychologically important achievement. In the coach's opinion, this success brought the team one step closer to the next stage, and now less effort is required to secure a playoff spot. The "Royal Club" will face another serious test in the second round of the Champions League — the Madrid side will be guests of the famous Italian club Roma .

Do you think Jose Mourinho's decision to play Trent in the center of the pitch against Inter was justified, or would another midfielder have been better for this position? Will Real be able to return from the away game against Roma with three points in the next round? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this important football news with Real fans!