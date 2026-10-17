Enzo Maresca openly admits the reason behind 2:4 defeat against PSG

·75·Sport
Enzo Maresca openly admits the reason behind 2:4 defeat against PSG

Enzo Maresca, head coach of Manchester City, revealed the main factor that decided the outcome of the match after losing 2:4 at home to France's PSG in the 2nd round of the UEFA Champions League general stage. The Italian specialist did not hide that he made a serious mistake in forming the starting lineup and the central midfield for the match.

The "Citizens" had already conceded three unanswered goals in the first half, completely surrendering control of the game to the opponent.

"The trio of Cherki, Enzo and Elliott was a mistake": The coach's admission

Speaking to journalists after the match, Enzo Maresca explained his decision regarding the midfield as follows:

  • Mistake acknowledged: "It was a mistake to start Cherki, Enzo and Elliott together in the center of the field from the first minutes;

  • Lack of physical strength: In such high-level, intense matches, it is essential to be strong and competitive in every aspect in the center of the pitch;

  • New plan for the future: Drawing conclusions from this mistake in upcoming matches, we can use the Buatsi, Enzo and Elliott option," Maresca said.

Half-time changes and second-half activity

Although the coach's tactical adjustments at half-time had a positive impact on the game's rhythm, it was too late for a victory:

  • Buatsi's substitution: Maresca substituted Cherki right at the start of the second half, sending Buatsi onto the pitch in his place;

  • 2 response goals: After the changes, Manchester City regained control of the ball in the center and managed to score two goals against the opponent's net in the second 45 minutes;

  • Final score: However, the massive deficit from the first half was not enough to save the Mancunians from a 2:4 defeat at home.

The coach's timely admission of his mistakes and revision of tactical schemes indicate that Manchester City will prepare more seriously for the tournament's subsequent rounds.

Manchester CityPSGEnzo MarescaChampions League
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

City Xtra sounds the alarm: Why is Abduqodir Husanov's future at Manchester City in jeopardy?City Xtra sounds the alarm: Why is Abduqodir Husanov's future at Manchester City in jeopardy?5 October 07:42"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced15 October 11:59Luis Enrique speaks about Manchester City's 115 charges and today's super matchLuis Enrique speaks about Manchester City's 115 charges and today's super match14 October 17:52Enzo Maresca comments on the defeat against PSG and Luis Enrique's admissionEnzo Maresca comments on the defeat against PSG and Luis Enrique's admissionYesterday 10:20Carragher exposes Enzo Maresca's mistake against the Paris clubCarragher exposes Enzo Maresca's mistake against the Paris club15 October 12:03Unexpected guest at the "Etihad": Will Guardiola attend the Manchester City vs. PSG match?Unexpected guest at the "Etihad": Will Guardiola attend the Manchester City vs. PSG match?13 October 19:03
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
Foreign expert criticizes the professional boxing steps of the "Big Uzbek"
Foreign expert criticizes the professional boxing steps of the "Big Uzbek"
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Another tough test awaits Fabio Cannavaro's team in November...
Another tough test awaits Fabio Cannavaro's team in November...