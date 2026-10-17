Enzo Maresca openly admits the reason behind 2:4 defeat against PSG

Enzo Maresca, head coach of Manchester City, revealed the main factor that decided the outcome of the match after losing 2:4 at home to France's PSG in the 2nd round of the UEFA Champions League general stage. The Italian specialist did not hide that he made a serious mistake in forming the starting lineup and the central midfield for the match.

The "Citizens" had already conceded three unanswered goals in the first half, completely surrendering control of the game to the opponent.

"The trio of Cherki, Enzo and Elliott was a mistake": The coach's admission

Speaking to journalists after the match, Enzo Maresca explained his decision regarding the midfield as follows:

Mistake acknowledged: "It was a mistake to start Cherki, Enzo and Elliott together in the center of the field from the first minutes;

Lack of physical strength: In such high-level, intense matches, it is essential to be strong and competitive in every aspect in the center of the pitch;

New plan for the future: Drawing conclusions from this mistake in upcoming matches, we can use the Buatsi, Enzo and Elliott option," Maresca said.

Half-time changes and second-half activity

Although the coach's tactical adjustments at half-time had a positive impact on the game's rhythm, it was too late for a victory:

Buatsi's substitution: Maresca substituted Cherki right at the start of the second half, sending Buatsi onto the pitch in his place;

2 response goals: After the changes, Manchester City regained control of the ball in the center and managed to score two goals against the opponent's net in the second 45 minutes;

Final score: However, the massive deficit from the first half was not enough to save the Mancunians from a 2:4 defeat at home.

The coach's timely admission of his mistakes and revision of tactical schemes indicate that Manchester City will prepare more seriously for the tournament's subsequent rounds.