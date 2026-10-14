Abdukaimov's grand plans: How is Kyrgyzstan preparing for the Asian Cup?

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Abdukaimov's grand plans: How is Kyrgyzstan preparing for the Asian Cup?

The new head coach of the Kyrgyzstan national football team, Urmatbek Abdukaimov, has revealed the team's goals ahead of the upcoming major tournament. The experienced specialist officially stated that the main task for the 2027 Asian Cup is to reach the semifinals of the tournament.

According to the head coach, advancing from the group stage is the primary objective at the initial stage, but in the play-off matches, the team will be ready to fight any opponent and achieve a historic result.

“The semifinal will be a good result”: Coach's statement

Urmatbek Abdukaimov assessed the team's current morale and plans for the competition as follows:

  • Main goal: “My goal at the Asian Cup is to reach the semifinals. For me, reaching the semifinals will be a very good result”;

  • First priority task: “However, the main task initially is to get out of the group. In the play-offs, anything can happen”;

  • Physical condition advantage: “If our players are in good physical condition and we demonstrate a worthy game, we will continue the fight on a high note.”

Two confident victories with the new mentor

The initial period under Abdukaimov started successfully:

  • Appointment as head coach: Urmatbek Abdukaimov was appointed on August 25, replacing well-known Croatian specialist Robert Prosinečki. The Kyrgyz Football Union tasked him with thoroughly preparing the team for the 2027 Asian Cup;

  • Victories in Bishkek: Under the leadership of the new coach, the team played two friendly matches in the capital and won both with a large score — the Maldives were defeated 5:0, and Lebanon was beaten 3:1.

Next plans: Match against Vietnam and training camp in the UAE

The preparation plan for the tournament continues step-by-step:

  • FIFA days in November: In November, the Kyrgyzstan national team will play another control match against the Vietnam national team;

  • Short vacation and UAE training camp: After that, the players will go on a short vacation, and in December, a training camp will begin in the United Arab Emirates;

  • Final stage: The decisive final stage of preparations will last until early January.

Asian Cup 2027: Opponents in Group "C"

  • Tournament venue and dates: The 2027 Asian Cup will take place in the stadiums of Saudi Arabia from January 7 to February 5;

  • Kyrgyzstan's opponents: The team is placed in Group "C" of the tournament and will face the national teams of Iran, Syria, and China for a play-off berth.

Urmatbek AbdukaimovKyrgyzstan national football teamAsian Cup 2027Kyrgyz Football Union
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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