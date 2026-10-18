2 spots for Uzbekistan chess players: Who will go to the World Cup?

The Chess Olympiad in Samarkand provided the Uzbekistan national teams not only with historic results, but also with an important opportunity for the 2027 World Cup. Our country received one quota in each of the open and women's categories. Now, chess fans are interested in an important question: to whom will these opportunities be entrusted?

Uzbekistan's chess continues to strengthen its position in the international arena. Based on the results of the 2026 Chess Olympiad held in Samarkand, the International Chess Federation (FIDE) announced the quotas allocated to national federations for the 2027 World Cup and Women's World Cup.

Uzbekistan got the opportunity to send one chess player in each of the two categories to these prestigious competitions. The quota in the open category may be given to one of the members of the men's national team who became the Olympiad champion, and the quota in the women's category to one of the representatives of the Uzbekistan women's national team, which finished the Olympiad in 13th place.

Open category: one of the five chess players will be selected

The championship of the Uzbekistan men's national team at the Olympiad became one of the most important achievements in the history of the country's chess. Now one of the team members has an additional opportunity to participate in the 2027 World Cup.

Among the candidates for this quota are the following chess players:

Nodirbek Abdusattorov;

Javohir Sindarov;

Nodirbek Yakubbayev;

Shamsiddin Vohidov;

Muhiddin Madaminov.

Each of them is considered a representative demonstrating the potential of Uzbek chess in the international arena. However, since there is only one quota, the final selection is of great importance.

Here it is not only about the personal results of the chess player. The opportunity to participate in a high-level competition like the World Cup is also important for increasing the athlete's experience, strengthening their position in the international ranking, and defending the honor of the country.

Women's category: Uzbekistan's five candidates

The Uzbekistan women's national team also won a quota for the 2027 Women's World Cup through the results of the Olympiad. Although the team finished the competition in 13th place, this result created an important opportunity for the national federation.

Candidates for the quota:

Afruza Hamdamova;

Gulruhbegim Tohirjonova;

Umida Omonova;

Nilufarxon Imomqo‘ziyeva;

Guldona Karimova.

The participation of one of these chess players in the World Cup can serve to more broadly promote Uzbek women's chess on an international scale.

Of course, factors such as the athlete's preparation, the opportunity to participate in the competition, and the current qualification status may be significant in the final selection. However, choosing the specific candidate depends on the relevant decisions of the national federation.

To whom will the quotas be given and when will the selection end?

According to FIDE rules, each national federation can choose one of the members of its national team who participated in the Olympiad. If all members of the team have qualified for the competition through other qualification paths or refused to participate, the federation can also nominate another chess player.

According to the provided information, the final representatives are planned to be approved on July 1–15, 2027.

Thus, for now, the most important issue is who the exact owners of the two quotas will be. The list of candidates is known, but until the final decision is made, it is too early to consider a particular chess player as a participant in the competition.

How many more quotas were awarded through the Olympiad results?

Based on the results of the Olympiad in Samarkand, many federations around the world also gained the opportunity to participate in the World Cups.

According to the provided information, through the Olympiad results:

83 national federations in the open category;

45 national federations in the women's category

have earned a quota for the World Cup.

These figures show that the Olympiad plays an important role not only for team medals, but also in qualifying for subsequent major individual competitions.

Two quotas — two important opportunities

For Uzbekistan, the significance of these quotas is not limited to participation in the 2027 competition. They provide our chess players with the opportunity to compete with strong opponents, accumulate international experience, and give a new impetus to the development of chess in our country.

Now the fans' attention is focused on the final selection of the national federation. Who from among the Olympiad champions will be selected in the open category? Which chess player will defend the honor of Uzbekistan at the Women's World Cup?

In your opinion, which of Nodirbek Abdusattorov, Javohir Sindarov, Nodirbek Yakubbayev, Shamsiddin Vohidov, or Muhiddin Madaminov should be given the quota in the open category? And who do you consider a worthy candidate in the women's category? Leave your opinion in the comments.