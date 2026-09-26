Having defeated the Iran national team—one of the continent's main giants—3:1 in a principled clash in Fergana, the Uzbekistan national football team has begun preparations for the next serious tests within the framework of international FIFA days. Led by the famous Italian specialist, world champion, and Ballon d'Or winner Fabio Cannavaro, the "white wolves" will take to the pitch against the Syria national team on October 1 at the magnificent Pakhtakor Central Stadium in Tashkent.

Kicking off at 19:00, this match will serve as an important test to once again demonstrate our team's tactical changes and attacking potential. This does not conclude the FIFA days—on October 6, our representatives will play away against the South Korea national team, one of the continent's most powerful squads. These high-level sparring matches are a fundamental part of the intensive preparations our national team is undertaking ahead of the Asian Cup, to be hosted by Saudi Arabia in early 2027.

"The Cannavaro era, the clash with Syria, and the Seoul trip": 5 key points of our national team's agenda

The most important official facts regarding the plans of the Uzbekistan national team:

Cannavaro's disciples at Pakhtakor: The friendly match against Syria starts on October 1 at 19:00 Tashkent time;

3:1 victory over Iran: In the match held in Fergana on September 24, Shomurodov scored a brace, while Norchayev authored another goal;

Super away match with South Korea: On October 6, the "white wolves" will test their strength away against Asian football giant South Korea;

Preparation for Asian Cup 2027: The tournament will be held in Saudi Arabia from January 7 to February 5, 2027;

Group B opponents known: Our representatives will face Bahrain, North Korea (DPRK), and Jordan in the group stage of the continental championship.

Uzbekistan national football team: FIFA days and Asian Cup 2027 calendar

Schedule of the "white wolves'" friendly matches and path to the continental championship:

Date and tournament status Opponent team Venue and time of the match Significance and strategic goal September 24 (Friendly) Iran (3:1 victory) Fergana city, central stadium Psychological advantage thanks to Shomurodov's brace and Norchayev's goal October 1 (Friendly) Syria national team Tashkent, Pakhtakor Stadium (19:00) Testing Cannavaro's tactics in front of Tashkent fans October 6 (Friendly) South Korea national team Away (South Korea) Maximum-level test of strength against an Asian giant 2027 (January 7 – February 5) Asian Cup (Group B) Saudi Arabia pitches The struggle for the championship against Bahrain, DPRK, and Jordan

Football expertise: Why are matches against Syria and South Korea an important foundation?

Conclusions of international sports analysts and national football experts:

"Fabio Cannavaro's defense and attack balance": Under the leadership of the world football legend, the team is displaying classic and disciplined football; scoring 3 goals against a strong squad like Iran and the effective teamwork of the Shomurodov and Norchayev tandem in attack show that Cannavaro's scheme is bearing fruit;

Clashes with opponents of various styles: While Syria relies on physical battles and a solid block defense, South Korea stands out with high speed and European-style intensive pressing; these two different opponents build our national team's skill to quickly adapt to any tactical conditions;

Preparation for Group B ahead of Saudi-2027: Our opponents in the Asian Cup—Jordan and Bahrain—play in the Arab football style very similar to Syria, while DPRK relies on speed and strong discipline; therefore, these two sparring matches are the most perfect model ahead of the upcoming continental championship.

What do you think, what result will the Uzbekistan national team led by Fabio Cannavaro show in the match against Syria at Pakhtakor and the away game against South Korea? Following the 3:1 victory over Iran, how do you assess our team's chances of winning the championship at the 2027 Asian Cup? Leave your personal opinions in the comments and share this analysis with all football fans to support our national team!