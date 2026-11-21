The qualifying stage for the U-17 Asian Cup, which Uzbekistan will host in 2027, has concluded. The 16 strongest youth national teams on the continent have secured their spots in the final tournament. Uzbekistan is among them. Kyrgyzstan, despite winning its final match, was eliminated from the competition due to goal difference.

All participants of the U-17 Asian Cup have been determined

The Asian Football Confederation has announced the full list of national teams that will participate in the final stage of the 2027 U-17 Asian Cup in Uzbekistan.

A total of 16 national teams will compete in the tournament. Nine of them received direct qualification to the final stage of the Asian Cup because they are representing the Asian continent at the U-17 World Cup currently taking place in Qatar. The remaining seven teams became participants by finishing first in their respective groups during the qualifying matches.

Participants of the 2027 U-17 Asian Cup final stage: