U-17 Asian Cup in Uzbekistan: Names of the 16 national teams revealed
The qualifying stage for the U-17 Asian Cup, which Uzbekistan will host in 2027, has concluded. The 16 strongest youth national teams on the continent have secured their spots in the final tournament. Uzbekistan is among them. Kyrgyzstan, despite winning its final match, was eliminated from the competition due to goal difference.
All participants of the U-17 Asian Cup have been determined
The Asian Football Confederation has announced the full list of national teams that will participate in the final stage of the 2027 U-17 Asian Cup in Uzbekistan.
A total of 16 national teams will compete in the tournament. Nine of them received direct qualification to the final stage of the Asian Cup because they are representing the Asian continent at the U-17 World Cup currently taking place in Qatar. The remaining seven teams became participants by finishing first in their respective groups during the qualifying matches.
Participants of the 2027 U-17 Asian Cup final stage:
Teams that received direct qualification:
Uzbekistan
Australia
China
Japan
South Korea
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
Tajikistan
Vietnam
Teams that qualified through the qualifying stage:
Indonesia
Iraq
Syria
Iran
India
Yemen
Lebanon
Kyrgyzstan won, but did not qualify for the Asian Cup
In the final round of the qualifying stage, the Kyrgyzstan U-17 national team defeated Mongolia 2-1. However, this victory was not enough for the Kyrgyz players to reach the final stage.
The Kyrgyzstan national team was eliminated from the competition, losing out to Yemen on goal difference. Yemen, thanks to its result in the qualifiers, secured a spot in the final stage to be held in Uzbekistan.
The Syrian national team also joined the 16 participants after surpassing the UAE on goal difference in the qualifiers.
The Asian Cup will be held in Uzbekistan in May 2027
For information, the final stage of the U-17 Asian Cup will take place in Uzbekistan from May 13–29, 2027.
The host nation, Uzbekistan, will participate directly in the tournament. The tournament, featuring the continent's most talented young players, will serve as an important international platform for youth football in our country.
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