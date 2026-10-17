Official brand of the U-20 World Cup to be held in Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan unveiled

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has revealed the official brand and emblem of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2027, which will take place on the pitches of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan.

The specially designed visual identity incorporates the unique national culture, ancient traditions of both fraternal host countries, and the passionate spirit of millions of young fans.

"U Shape The Game": The Official Slogan of the Tournament

The official slogan chosen for the competition is named "U Shape The Game":

Meaning of the Slogan: This call is directly aimed at young talents and the fan audience;

Foundation of the Future: FIFA considers the youth mundial not only as a sporting competition, but also as a huge platform for discovering new stars, building new bridges of friendship among youth, and contributing to the development of modern football.

Visual Concept: National Mosaics and the "U" Symbol

The graphic elements of the brand combine national heritage and modern trends:

Historical Heritage and Mosaic Patterns: The main design idea was inspired by the national tiles, traditional tiling, and mosaic patterns found in the historical monuments of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan;

Central Letter "U": A dynamically shaped letter "U" is positioned at the center of the official logo. It signifies both the tournament format (U-20) and the address "You" in English, expressing the power of young footballers to shape the future of football;

Color Harmony: The brand palette is enriched with bright and vibrant tones — dynamic gradients of turquoise, green, purple, and red, meant to unite the two countries around a single tournament.

Historical 25th Anniversary Mundial: Key Facts

The 2027 Youth World Cup will be remembered for a number of historic milestones: