The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has officially confirmed that it has been the victim of a criminal cyberattack. This was reported by renowned sports journalist Rob Harris on his social media page. The incident is drawing even greater attention as it occurred on the eve of the upcoming FIFA presidential elections.

Details of the cyberattack and FIFA's response

Unauthorized access to data: As a result of the attack, unknown individuals gained unauthorized access to a limited portion of the organization's personal and service data (approximately 12 GB of files — less than 0.1 percent of the total database).

Investigation efforts: FIFA has condemned this incident as a serious breach of personal data privacy and is working closely with law enforcement agencies to identify the perpetrators.

Situation ahead of the FIFA presidential election

As a reminder, FIFA had previously announced the names of three official candidates participating in the upcoming election for the organization's presidency:

Candidate Representing Country / Position Election Details Gianni Infantino Switzerland — Current FIFA President (candidate for a fourth term) The election will be held on March 18, 2027 Philippe Diallo France — President of the French Football Federation Location: Rabat, Morocco Kohzo Tashima Japan — Honorary President of the Japan Football Association and member of the FIFA Council Event: 77th FIFA Congress

Do you think this cyberattack on FIFA systems, occurring as the elections approach, is linked to political processes within the organization, or is it simply an attempt at financial extortion by hackers?

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this important news with football fans around the world!