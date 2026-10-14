In Azerbaijan, teacher not allowed into school due to hijab conducted the lesson on the street

·61·World
In Azerbaijan, teacher not allowed into school due to hijab conducted the lesson on the street

In Azerbaijan, a teacher and several students who were not allowed into the school building because of wearing a hijab were forced to hold their lesson on the street, on the pavement. This incident has intensified debates regarding the dress code rules currently in effect in the country's schools.

According to Roya News English, the event occurred against the backdrop of protests triggered by new dress code regulations that came into force on September 21.

The new procedure provides for setting school uniforms based on a single standard in educational institutions. However, reports have circulated that students and educators wearing hijabs are being prevented from entering the building in some schools.

The situation has once again brought issues related to freedom of religion and children's right to education to the forefront in the country. The enforcement of dress codes and their impact on students and teachers are sparking public discussions.

Azerbaijanhijabschool dress codefreedom of religion
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Mass protests and arrests begin in Azerbaijan due to school uniform requirementsMass protests and arrests begin in Azerbaijan due to school uniform requirements12 October 22:39In Baku, students tearfully bid farewell to their teacher who lost her job due to her hijabIn Baku, students tearfully bid farewell to their teacher who lost her job due to her hijab11 October 14:18“Makeup removal”: Chinese teacher wipes schoolgirls' faces with a rag (video)“Makeup removal”: Chinese teacher wipes schoolgirls' faces with a rag (video)27 September 08:03150 women "Spetsnaz": Sensational graduation of the first women's police academy in Syria150 women "Spetsnaz": Sensational graduation of the first women's police academy in Syria24 September 10:06Sentence of 74 lashes upheld for famous Iranian singerSentence of 74 lashes upheld for famous Iranian singer30 September 22:42In Vietnam, fathers put their children in plastic bags to carry them across the river to schoolIn Vietnam, fathers put their children in plastic bags to carry them across the river to school26 September 20:30
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Rooms and a tunnel discovered beneath a mysterious structure
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Rooms and a tunnel discovered beneath a mysterious structure
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once