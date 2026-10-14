In Azerbaijan, teacher not allowed into school due to hijab conducted the lesson on the street

In Azerbaijan, a teacher and several students who were not allowed into the school building because of wearing a hijab were forced to hold their lesson on the street, on the pavement. This incident has intensified debates regarding the dress code rules currently in effect in the country's schools.

According to Roya News English, the event occurred against the backdrop of protests triggered by new dress code regulations that came into force on September 21.

The new procedure provides for setting school uniforms based on a single standard in educational institutions. However, reports have circulated that students and educators wearing hijabs are being prevented from entering the building in some schools.

The situation has once again brought issues related to freedom of religion and children's right to education to the forefront in the country. The enforcement of dress codes and their impact on students and teachers are sparking public discussions.