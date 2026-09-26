Bukhara-born boxer Saidjamshid Jafarov becomes European champion representing Azerbaijan

The 2026 European Championships, which concluded in the Bulgarian capital Sofia, went down in history with a particularly interesting event for Uzbekistan boxing fans. Saidjamshid Jafarov, originally from Bukhara, who once defended the honor of the Uzbekistan national team, this time entered the ring as part of the Azerbaijan national team and became the European champion in the 75 kg weight category .

In the final, Jafarov fought against Ismail Mutsolgov from Russia. In the decisive bout, all judges gave the advantage to the Uzbek-born boxer — 5:0. All five judges scored the fight 29:28 in favor of Jafarov.

A new historic milestone in Jafarov's career

Saidjamshid Jafarov was born in Bukhara and previously achieved great results with the Uzbekistan national team. He won a silver medal in the 75 kg weight category at the 2023 World Championships.

Now, another important title has appeared in his sports career — European champion.

This time, Jafarov competed for the Azerbaijan national team and finished the tournament in Sofia as a champion.

He fought confidently until the final

Jafarov's path to the championship in Sofia did not start with the final. In the 75 kg weight category, he defeated his opponents from the early stages of the competition.

For instance, in the round of 16, he defeated Germany's Muksim Abdulay 5:0. In the quarterfinals, Sweden's Kevin Scott was defeated by the same score. In the semifinals, he won 4:1 against England's Callum Makin.

Thus, Jafarov won all three of his main bouts leading up to the final by judges' decisions and advanced to the decisive match for the title.

Against a Russian world champion in the final

Jafarov's opponent in the final was Ismail Mutsolgov. He participated in the tournament representing Russia.

After the final bout held on September 25, the judges unanimously declared Jafarov the winner. The 5:0 victory brought him the European Championship gold medal.

Interestingly, Mutsolgov was recorded as the 2025 world champion. From this perspective, the final in Sofia took place under serious competitive conditions for Jafarov.

Saidjamshid Jafarov — 2026 European champion in the 75 kg weight class.

The first European Championship in the World Boxing system

Another important aspect of the Sofia tournament is that it was the first European Championship held by European Boxing under the World Boxing organization system.

At the continental championship, from 43 countries 406 boxers participated. The competition started on September 17 and ended on September 25. Medals were contested in 10 weight categories for both men and women.

The Azerbaijan national team finished the championship with a total of five medals: two gold, one silver, and two bronze. Jafarov's championship in the 75 kg weight class brought the team its second gold.

A new championship for the Uzbek-born boxer

Saidjamshid Jafarov's victory in Sofia was another important result in his international career.

The boxer, who won a silver medal at the World Championships with the Uzbekistan national team in 2023, has now added European Championship gold to his collection under the Azerbaijani flag.

Thus, Bukhara-born Saidjamshid Jafarov took the top spot on the podium in the 75 kg weight category at the 2026 European Championships. The final in Sofia opened a new championship chapter in his career.