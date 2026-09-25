Uzbekistan rises in updated FIFA ranking — victory over Iran, 59th place...

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Uzbekistan rises in updated FIFA ranking — victory over Iran, 59th place...

A confident 3:1 victory over Iran in an international friendly match held in Fergana gave a strong boost to the position of the Uzbekistan national football team on the international stage. In the updated official FIFA live ranking, Fabio Cannavaro's charges suddenly rose by one spot, claiming the 59th place. Thanks to defeating the continental giant Iran, our representatives added a valuable +6.83 ranking points to their tally, bringing their total points to 1416.56.

This strategic points reserve allowed Uzbekistan to overtake the two-time reigning Asian champions Qatar (1411.06 points) and push them down to the 60th position. Following our historic debut participation in the 2026 North American (USA, Mexico, Canada) World Cup, our national team, which had temporarily dropped to 60th place following the conclusion of the mundial, has started a bold march towards restoring its position in the global ranking under Cannavaro's leadership. Now our national team will play important preparatory matches against Syria in Tashkent on October 1 and away against South Korea on October 6.

So, what pot privileges will rising to 59th place grant the team ahead of the Asian Cup, why was Qatar defeated, and can the upcoming away match against South Korea return our national ranking to the top 50?

"+6.83 points, Qatar's fall and the Syria/Korea test": 5 key points of the FIFA ranking update

The most important facts and figures from the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) live table:

  • Rise to the 59th position: The Uzbekistan national team accumulated 1416.56 points and officially rose to the 59th place;

  • +6.83 ranking points: The 3:1 victory over Iran gifted our national team a substantial share of points;

  • Asian champion Qatar left behind: The Qatar national team, with 1411.06 points, dropped to 60th place, falling behind our representatives;

  • Recovery after the World Cup: Following the 60th place at the end of the mundial, Fabio Cannavaro's team started climbing back towards the elite top;

  • Upcoming strategic calendar: Matches against Syria in Tashkent on October 1 and away against South Korea on October 6 will be the main stage for gathering points ahead of the Asian Cup.

FIFA live ranking analysis: Comparison of Uzbekistan and regional rivals' indicators

Comparative analysis of changes in the world and Asian rankings:

Criteria and Indicators

Uzbekistan National Team

Qatar National Team

Iran National Team

Position in FIFA live ranking

59th place (Rose by one spot)

60th place (Dropped by one spot)

In the top 25 of the ranking

Total points gathered

1416.56 points

1411.06 points

Lost points (-6.83 points)

Change in the last match

+6.83 points (3:1 against Iran)

Stable/downward trend

Consequence of defeat to Uzbekistan

Head coach management

Fabio Cannavaro (New era)

Local/Spanish staff

Amir Ghalenoei (Crisis)

Impact of World Cup 2026

Recovery after debut

Decline after mundial

Losing points against top teams

Next opponents and test

Syria (October 1), S. Korea (October 6)

Friendly matches

International training camps

Sports and ranking expertise: Why is climbing to 59th place in the ranking important?

Conclusions of international football analysts and FIFA experts:

  • The psychological weight of "overtaking Qatar": Qatar was the team that became Asian champion twice in a row in 2019 and 2023, holding high positions in the ranking for many years; Uzbekistan surpassing Qatar directly in points shows that our national team is changing the balance of true power on the continent;

  • Financial/ranking value of the victory over Iran: In the FIFA system, defeating a high-ranking opponent (a team in the top 20–25) gives the highest point coefficient; gaining +6.83 points in a single match is a huge capital for a friendly status match;

  • Door to returning to the top 50: After the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico, and Canada, dropping to the 60th position and being cut off from the elite, the 59th place is a springboard for recovery for our team; beating Syria in Tashkent and getting points against South Korea away will take us back to the top 50;

  • Pot distribution for the Asian Cup: The higher the ranking, the greater the probability of entering Pot 1 in the upcoming continental cup and qualification stages and facing easier opponents in the group; Cannavaro treating every match like a final is based precisely on this strategic calculation.

The Uzbekistan national team led by Fabio Cannavaro has taken a bold and unstoppable step towards reclaiming its deserved high positions in the FIFA ranking.

In your opinion, will Fabio Cannavaro's charges be able to enter the top 50 of the FIFA ranking after the matches against Syria on October 1 and South Korea on October 6? How do you personally assess the victory over Iran and leaving Qatar behind? Leave your personal opinions in the comments and share this important analysis dedicated to our national team's achievement in the world ranking with all football fans!

FerganaIranUzbekistan national football teamFIFA ranking
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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